Detroit Lions Stock Watch After First Week of 2026 OTAs

For the first time this offseason, the Detroit Lions took the field for practice in front of members of the media.

The Lions have been intentional about their no-nonsense approach throughout the offseason. This was reflected in head coach Dan Campbell's comments Friday and in the team's effort during practice.

In Friday's practice, several Lions made solid first impressions. Campbell refrained from hyping anyone up too much, but hinted that some players have taken nicely to their roles early this offseason.

Here's a Lions stock watch following the first week of organized team activities in the 2026 offseason.

Stock up

DT Alim McNeill

McNeill had by all accounts a down year in 2025 due to a variety of factors. The defender missed the start of the season while rehabbing a knee injury, and admitted that the lack of a training camp and acclimation process negatively impacted him in his return to play.

He showed flashes of that trademark explosiveness on the defensive interior late in the year as he felt more comfortable after the injury. On Friday, he noted that he feels more complete in his ability and anticipates making an impact more akin to what he did in 2023 and 2024 prior to the injury.

McNeill's presence is a major weapon for the defense. He has an innate ability to rush from the interior, and his explosiveness can be a game-wrecking trait for Detroit's defense. If he puts it all together the way he feels he can, he can go back to being a dominant force for Kelvin Sheppard's group.

WR Dominic Lovett

Lovett had a good day Friday, showcasing sharp route-running and good hands. The Lions reloaded their receiver depth after the departure of Kalif Raymond, as they drafted Kendrick Law and signed Greg Dortch and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

When Detroit drafted Lovett, his profile indicated that he could be a potential replacement for Raymond should he depart in free agency. However, the team inked a deal with Dortch and drafted Law, and both players also have similar profiles.

If Lovett can continue this momentum and take a step forward, there is a path to a role for him. This likely starts with special teams and in the return game specifically, but his shiftiness out of the slot could get him opportunities on the field.

DE Payton Turner

Turner is an intriguing under-the-radar addition in Detroit's free agency class. A former first-round pick, Turner has been battered by injuries and simply unable to stay on the field consistently throughout his career.

On Friday, Turner got some first-team reps, which is intriguing even though Campbell stated that starting jobs won't be won in May. He has intriguing enough potential to have been worthy of a first-round pick, and sometimes a change of scenery can work wonders for players who struggle out of the gate.

From a physical perspective, Turner fits the mold of the Lions' desired edge rusher spot opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Consistency will be key for the former first-rounder, but he has a chance to have a career revival akin to what Charles Harris did for the Lions in a similar situation in 2021.

Stock down

OL Juice Scruggs

The Lions' starting line in Friday's practice included Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge at the guard positions. This is the same as last season, as both are young players and incumbent starters who the Lions feel good about.

Acquired in the David Montgomery trade, Scruggs has some versatility that will be beneficial for Detroit even if it is from a depth perspective. However, the Lions are also fond of 2025 fifth-round pick Miles Frazier, and Frazier even got some time as a swing tackle on Friday.

If Frazier jumps ahead of Scruggs on the depth chart, Scruggs could struggle to find snaps with the starting lineup.

S Dan Jackson

Jackson is in a unique spot defensively for Detroit. He suffered a season-ending injury that cut his rookie season short before it even began last year, and as a result didn't really get an opportunity to showcase his ability outside of a few training camp practice.

With injuries to Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, ideally Jackson could've gotten work higher up the depth chart. However, he was with the third team as the Lions loaded up on safety depth seemingly in anticipation of the worst.

With veterans Chuck Clark and Christian Izien in the mix, along with swiss-army knife Avonte Maddox, Jackson faces an uphill climb for snaps. Special teams could be a big skill for him if he wants to ensure a spot on the regular season roster.

WR Jackson Meeks

With the Lions' receiver depth, Meeks is another young player facing a challenge. There's a lot to like about the physicality with which he plays, and he really impressed last year in camp and the preseason before spending the year on the practice squad.

For Meeks, consistency will be important. He'll need to stand out amongst a loaded group, and that could be challenging based on his calling card being his size as opposed to his speed and route-running.