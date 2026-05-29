The Detroit Lions took the field for the first time in front of local media and reporters on a sunny Friday afternoon.

It marked their final organized team activity practice of the first session. They will have two more sessions of OTAs, followed by a mandatory minicamp to round out the offseason workout program.

Sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell has stressed the importance of getting back to work after a down year in which the team finished last in the NFC North.

As a result, there was a renewed focus within the organization this offseason. There were several changes the organization made this offseason, including eliminating rookie minicamp and losses of key players.

These changes have also been systemic, such as the team electing to release a to-the-point schedule video rather than find a uniquely creative angle. This was on display Friday, as Campbell spoke with a serious tone.

The former NFL tight end noted that the changes were necessary, explaining the focus during his first media session of OTAs.

"Some of it, as you guys know, every year there become new challenges between cash and cap, that's always gonna play into it," Campbell explained. "But I think when you've been able to hold a group together for a significant amount of time and then you don't get the benefits you want or the results you want, there's a lot of things that go into that, but it was probably time to shake it up a little bit."

He once again praised the impact that some of the key departures had on building the foundation for the organization. While the team doesn't plan to change it's identity, it could be a different schematic product in 2026.

"The guys that have been here that we weren't able to re-sign or that went other places, we will forever be grateful to those players," Campbell said. "They were a big part of this, to get up on our feet. I wish them the best, but this is a new season, man. It's a new season, a new year and there are a lot of things that will never change here that we're about, but there are things that yes, we evolve. Offensively, defensively, special teams, there's a lot that we can get better at."

Here are observations from the Lions' first OTAs practice in 2026.

Jahmyr Gibbs!

Detroit Lions OTA, Inside Allen Park

One Word: Smooth

Video: John Maakaron @detroitpodcast pic.twitter.com/bzRLaULmvf — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 29, 2026

First look

With the OTAs portion of the offseason being without pads, the Lions' practice Friday featured mostly individual and 7-on-7 drills. The team was divided up amongst two fields, with the depth players working on one side and the starters and backups on the other.

It was refreshing to see the Lions back in action, as they attacked their opportunities with a renewed intensity.

Jared Goff had multiple completions during his 7-on-7 opportunities, connecting with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs on a middle screen.

Teddy Bridgewater targeted rookie Kendrick Law multiple times with the second-team offense, with the fifth-round pick showing some solid ability on his two catches.

Rounding out the quarterbacks was undrafted free agent Luke Altmyer. The Illinois product showed some escapability by extending a play and hitting Isaac TeSlaa.

The defense wasn't without its highlights, though, as Jack Campbell showcased his trademark punch-out technique prying one loose from Tyler Conklin.

There was also some creativity shown within first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense. Miles Frazier, who is entering his second season, could be used in a variety of ways, possibly even as a jumbo tight end.

Just Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff throwing passes to his TACKLES pic.twitter.com/PfIlWbguH8 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 29, 2026

Miller time

With no rookie minicamp, Friday's practice was the first time to get eyes on first-round pick Blake Miller. Expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle, he was right in the mix taking some first-team reps.

Veteran Larry Borom, whom the Lions signed in the wake of Taylor Decker's release, was also with the first-team. With Penei Sewell expected to move to left tackle, Borom and Miller are battling to play on the right side.

In his first taste of NFL action, albeit in a non-contact setting, Miller is taking a learning approach. He has been banking knowledge, learning from and working with the vets around him to prepare for what comes next.

"Obviously, the game's a lot faster," Miller said. "There's a lot that goes on pre-snap, and having to have your eyes in the right place, have a process before you walk up to the line and have a process at the line for play-call, kills, what the defense is doing, what the snap count is. There's so much that you have to pay attention to, but really, honing in on a process pre-snap so your approach can be the same every single time."

First look at Detroit Lions rookie OL Blake Miller pic.twitter.com/uYQp4gT7px — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 29, 2026

Williams' goals

Tyleik Williams, the Lions' 2025 first-round pick, could be due for an increased role in his second NFL season.

After playing mostly in spot duty last year, he told Lions OnSI that he has hopes for bringing more to the table in 2026.

"Improve," Williams told Lions On SI of his goal for the offseason. "I know what I did on tape last year wasn't good enough to my standards. So (my goal is) to get better and help the team."

Among the areas Williams has targeted for growth are conditioning and athleticism.

"Just take care of my body, getting this baby fat off," Williams said. "I've always locked in, conditioning, footwork, stuff like that."

The defensive line has a new look with DJ Reader and Roy Lopez gone, but there is optimism within the room that they will be successful.

Williams is poised to contribute to that effort, but believes the room as a whole has a chance to be solid.

"We're looking at a great group," Williams noted. "I feel like we got more athletic in every area, and I think they all can help."

Quick hitters

1.) Backup running back Jacob Saylors had one of the top moments in Friday's practice when he made an impressive diving catch on a pass from Bridgewater.

2.) With LaPorta sidelined, veteran Tyler Conklin got some action with the first-team offense.

3.) Free agent signee Payton Turner is looking for redemption after missing all of last season. He was the fourth defensive end, behind Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore.

4.) In place of the starting safety duo of Branch and Joseph, the Lions looked to Christian Izien and Chuck Clark with the first-team defense. Izien was playing Joseph's free safety spot, while Clark played the strong safety position.

5.) Alim McNeill is ready to put last season behind him. After another offseason to rehab from a torn ACL, he is looking ahead to the 2026 NFL season. He expressed he has lost sleep reflecting on the 2025 NFL season.

6.) Ahmed Hassanein shared that he has been working out with David Lawrence at MECA, which allowed him to learn more about his body and in turn increase muscle and improve his diet. He learned about MECA from Aidan Hutchinson, who also trains with MECA, and is eager to show off the progress he made.

7.) Quarterback Jared Goff discussed the team's hunger heading into the 2026 season during his media availability. Goff noted the team's desire to get back to the top of the NFC North after finishing at the bottom of the division last year.