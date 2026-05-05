Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold Unsure About OTA, Minicamp Availability

The Detroit Lions may be without one of their top cornerbacks during a portion of organization team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Speaking at a charity event, third-year defensive back Terrion Arnold shared that he was unsure if he would cleared to participate at the end of the month, when the team gather for a series of organized team activities and a mandatory veteran minicamp.

“As far as OTAs and stuff, I don’t know about that," said Arnold, via the Detroit Free Press. "That’s kind of up to them and just where I’m at with my recovery and my treatment and stuff. But as far as training camp and stuff, I know I’m expected to be there.”

Last season, Arnold missed a total of nine games due to shoulder injuries and a concussion.

This season, it is expected again that he and veteran D.J. Reed will be the team's starting cornerbacks.

The 23-year-old indicated he was feeling progress was steadily being made and that he was beginning to figure out nuances of Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

“Before I got hurt I was getting in my groove, figuring things out. Started playing my best ball and then just dealing with that injury, nagging it," said Arnold. So, I’m just excited to see where I’ll be at with not having any injuries and just really looking forward to being out there with my team.”

Speaking before the draft, general manager Brad Holmes addressed if he felt the Lions defense was at or near championship level, given the signings made in free agency.

“Yeah. Those are our hopes," said Holmes. "Look, we’re never going to be satisfied in terms of where we’re at. That’s what me and Dan (Campbell) are always constantly looking at, man. We’re always constantly looking at personnel and how to add more and tweaks and all this stuff. From a schematic standpoint, that’s more of a Dan question, but I know that we’re looking at that all the time.

"So, whatever you’re saying about how it looks right now on this day, that may not be the case, because we’re always looking to add and evolve it and make it better all the time.”

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