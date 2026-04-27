Detroit Lions Post-Draft 2026 Defensive Depth Chart Prediction

The Detroit Lions focused on defense with their 2026 NFL Draft picks.

Of the team's seven selections, five are defensive players. The Lions added some valuable defensive depth that has upside of contributing in big roles down the line. General manager Brad Holmes targed physical and tough players who fit their defensive scheme.

Here's a look at where the Lions' depth chart stands after the NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Tyleik Williams (Nose), Alim McNeill (3T)

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy

Reserves: Skyler Gill-Howard, Myles Adams, Mekhi Wingo, Chris Smith, Aiden Keanaaina

With Roy Lopez and DJ Reader no longer on the roster, Williams looks like he'll get the first chance to play nose tackle. The only other true nose tackle option on roster is Smith, though the Lions could experiment with other players in that role throughout offseason workouts.

McNeill is looking for a bounce back year. Onwuzurike and Lacy both have some versatility, as they can play on the interior or bounce out and play the big end position in Detroit's defense.

Gill-Howard, the team's sixth-round pick, has some upside and athleticism that Detroit could tap into in a rotational capacity. Adams and Wingo didn't get much game action last year but could provide value with strong camps, and Keanaaina graded out well over his six-year collegiate career playing in the A and B gaps primarily.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Backups: Derrick Moore, Payton Turner

Reserves: Ahmed Hassanein, Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill

The Lions got deeper at the defensive end position this offseason. They signed Wonnum and Turner to one-year deals, then drafted two more in Moore and West. As a result, they now have plenty of options to choose from to play opposite of Hutchinson.

Organized team activities and training camp should offer an exciting position battle for the spot on the other side of Hutchinson, with Wonnum being the leader of the pack currently due to his experience and ability to defend the run.

While I currently have Wonnum ahead of Moore, I do think the Michigan product is capable of getting plenty of snaps early in his career with the ability to earn a starting spot by the end of the year.

Turner has some upside as a former first-round pick, but has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Hassanein is very interesting, as he could wind up surprising people after a quiet rookie year spent on the practice squad.

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM), Malcolm Rodriguez (WILL)

Backups: Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder

Reserves: Erick Hunter

With how much special teams value the Lions have placed on their linebackers, it truly wouldn't be surprising to see them try to carry all seven of the players they have now. A more likely scenario could be that they add a veteran or two to compete for a spot in training camp.

Alex Anzalone is gone, and as a result there will be a battle for the WILL spot he vacates. Rodriguez is entering his fifth NFL season and has starting experience in Kelvin Sheppard's defense, so there's an avenue for him to step into a bigger role.

Clark is an intriguing veteran addition who has ties to Sheppard and will contribute in some capacity. Nowaske has logged valuable reps throughout his career, and Rolder has some upside after a strong final year at Michigan.

Hunter was regarded as one of the top FCS linebackers at Morgan State, and as a result is one of the team's more intriguing undrafted free agent signings.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary (Nickel)

Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw

Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Keith Abney II, Nick Whiteside, De'Shawn Rucker, Aamaris Brown

Reed and Arnold are both returning and project as the team's top two corners, but there's depth at this position thanks to offseason moves. For starters, Rakestraw could be a real wild card when it comes to shaking up the depth chart if he can stay healthy.

Ya-Sin provided the defense with a ton of value last year, and rightfully returned on a new one-year deal with intentions of contributing. He'll likely compete with McCreary for the nickel spot this offseason, with the ability to contribute on the outside if needed.

Dorsey brings plenty of special teams ability, which is a necessary role for the Lions' defense. Abney was one of the biggest steals of the draft, while Rucker and Brown both could wind up competing for spots throughout camp. Don't forget about Whiteside, either, who impressed in limited opportunities last year.

Safety

Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch

Backups: Christian Izien, Thomas Harper

Reserves: Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland

In my Week 1 starting lineup projection, I predicted that Branch wouldn't be ready to go for the start of the regular season based on the amount of time that is typically required to recover from an Achilles injury. He's still at the top of the depth chart, though, and will reclaim his starting spot whenever he's healthy.

I believe Izien will be next in line if Branch can't go, and if anything should happen to Joseph as far as a set-back is concerned I could see Harper jumping back into the mix as well. They also made an intriguing addition in Chuck Clark, along with re-signing Avonte Maddox.

Jackson will be a player to watch in camp. He flashed some upside, but missed all of his rookie season after suffering a season-ending injury in training camp. With all the added depth at this position, he now faces an uphill climb to make the roster in his second season.

Strickland has hung around the organization for two seasons after showing some value, but like Jackson now faces a battle to stay on the roster.