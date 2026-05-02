What Terrion Arnold Planned With 100K in Cash That Ended Up Stolen

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold revealed in a series of police interviews and incident reports why he had such a large sum of money in a Florida rental.

After the rental was allegedly robbed of high-end items, the former first-round NFL draft pick detailed a list of items taken that was worth more than $250,000 in total value.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Arnold reported to authorities the four-story townhouse in Largo, Florida had these items stolen: "One Rolex “Plane Jane” watch with a blue face valued at $14,000. Another with a green face worth $10,000. Four Louis Vuitton bags worth $27,000. Four pair of Louis Vuitton shoes and a pair of Bottega shoes that cost $1,000 each. Two Goyard bags worth $11,000. Two Sony digital cameras. A spare iPhone. An $80,000 Cuban link diamond chain necklace with a “TA” pendant. And about $100,000 in cash."

An officer accurately asked Arnold if he had that much cash available due to a desire to go to the Hard Rock Casino, which is located in Tampa, Florida.

“Oh my God, you know I was," Arnold told the officer. "You answered the question by yourself. It’s the offseason, man. Blackjack. Blackjack and roulette.”

The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back has been sharing workout videos online and states he is fully recovered from surgery surgery. His 2025 season was derailed due to multiple shoulder injuries.

Arnold has not been charged in regards to a revenge crime associated with those who attempted to retaliate against those who stole the items from the rental property.

He has been asked about the incident on several occasions this offseason, but has opting to defer any comment about the ongoing case against the six defendants.

"I feel like the situation's being handled. I'm here to support the kids and my mindset is being the best player I can be for my team," Arnold told the newspaper at a recent charity event. "I've had surgery now. I'm on pace to make a full recovery and I'm just working on trying to be the best teammate I can be for my teammates and get ready for a big year this year."

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.