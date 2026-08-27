Detroit Lions To Sign Former Cowboys, Chiefs Cornerback

The Detroit Lions have made a roster decision on the final day of 2026 NFL training camp.

With injuries piling up in the secondary, the team has decided to ink 27-year-old defensive back Eric Scott Jr. to a contract, according to those with knowledge of the situation.

The team also had defensive back Shaun Jolly visit the teams Allen Park Performance Center earlier this week for a tryout.

Scott, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, was waived near the end of training camp in 2024. Both Andrew Booth Jr. and Caelen Carson passed him on the depth chart.

He was claimed off of waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent time on their practice squad. He was waived in early August of 2025 with an injury designation.

Accoring to a league scouting report, "Scott’s size and explosiveness will immediately jump out to NFL teams. The traits are nice, but the agility and fluidity are major concerns as it pertains to staying connected to routes as a man defender. Scott seeks out playmaking opportunities and has the attributes needed to win 50/50 challenges, but he needs to play in zone-heavy looks and become a more well-rounded run defender."

Christian Izien is out with an undisclosed injury. It is uncertain if the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back will be available for the season-opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Has Detroit Lions defense improved since training camp started?

Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week if he felt the defense had taken strides forward to improve this summer.

Last week, Detroit's defense had their best week of camp and carried over their solid play against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

“I feel really good with where our D-line is at right now and really that front seven. I feel that group of guys plus bench, plus the bench. I feel really good, man. I feel like it's a good group. It's a versatile group. There's depth in there. There are pieces," said Campbell. "You can ask them to do different jobs. And so yeah, you're asking me right now, I feel really good about it. But, I've been watching these guys now. We've been in camp for I don't know how many days.

"But hey, until we get in a real game that really counts, real minutes, New Orleans will be our first big barometer," Campbell added further. "That's when we'll really know where we're at. And one way or another, that's just one game. And then it's what do you need to fix? Where do you need to get better? Or you're humming pretty good, but you still have got growth to go. So, I like where we're at.”

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