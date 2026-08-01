Lions Add Experience, Production With Signing of LB Devin White

The Detroit Lions have added a former All-Pro to their defense after three days of training camp.

On Saturday, multiple reports indicated that the Lions reached a one-year agreement with former top-five NFL Draft pick Devin White. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately reported.

A report from Detroit Football Network indicates that this signing is directly connected to the injury suffered by Jimmy Rolder at training camp practice on Friday. Specific details of Rolder's diagnosis have not been disclosed, and while he is expected to miss time the injury is not classified as severe.

White began his career as the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highly coveted his skill set. He immediately became a key part of their defense, and helped them win a Super Bowl in his second season.

That year, White was named a Second Team All-Pro selection after recording 140 combined tackles, nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and four passes defensed. He would play his first five seasons in Tampa Bay before signing with the Houston Texans in 2021.

The next season, White earned Pro Bowl honors for the Buccaneers after notching 128 combined tackles. In his seven-year career, White has four seasons with over 120 combined tackles.

White played one season for the Texans, then landed with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He started all 17 games for the Raiders, notching 174 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss and one interception.

The tackle count was a career best for White, who looks as though he could contribute at a high level in the Lions' defensive scheme.

The LSU product is a big signing for the Lions' defense, as he has the capability to round out Detroit's starting linebacker group alongside Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Prior to this signing, the position battle for the final spot included the likes of Malcolm Rodriguez, Rolder and Damone Clark.

Campbell has been established as the centerpiece of the team's defense, as he inked a four-year, $81 million contract extension earlier in the offseason.

White has the production and ability to be someone who instantly impacts Kelvin Sheppard's defense. With 759 career combined tackles and 51 tackles for loss, he instantly becomes one of the most proven players on the Lions' defense.

Time will tell how quickly White grasps Detroit's defensive scheme, but he shares background as an LSU alum with his new defensive coordinator. Sheppard was on staff just after White's time with the Tigers ended, as White left in 2019 and Sheppard was the team's director of player development in 2020.