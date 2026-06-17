Draft Analyst Lists Lions Among NFL Teams That 'Need' Brendan Sorsby

The Detroit Lions appear set at the quarterback position for the next several years.

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff is in the prime of his career and the Lions' offense has been built to maximize his strengths.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby now plans to enter the league amid public backlash regarding his gambling decisions during his collegiate career.

Following his decision, the young signal-caller must now apply to be part of the 2026 supplemental draft, which has not taken place since 2023.

A player who becomes eligible after the spring filing date can file to join the leage. Team's can bid draft selections to land targeted prospects.

In a recent list of five NFL teams that need to land the 22-year-old, draft analyst Justin Melo listed the Lions, along with the Buccaneers, Colts, Jets and Cardinals.

As NFL Draft On SI explained, "The Detroit Lions are another organization that are an underrated possibility to be in quarterback limbo. They've felt like annual contenders since Jared Goff's arrival, but haven't got the job done. After missing the postseason altogether in 2025, Goff and the Lions should be under intense pressure to enjoy a bounce-back campaign."

Detroit made the decision to sign Luke Altmeyer as an undrafted free agent. He was praised by the coaching staff for his ability to grasp Drew Petzing's offense rather quickly.

"Goff is under contract through 2028, but acquiring a young backup wouldn't be a bad idea," writes Melo. "Right now, Goff is supported by 33-year-old Teddy Bridgewater and undrafted rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer. Sorsby would make sense."

Scouts and evaluators have praised Sorsby for his athleticism, his strong arm and ability to make plays moving his feet.

At 6'3, he has been applauded for his arm, accuracy, his play-making abilities and for his strong throws when scrambling outside of the pocket. In college, he secured 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while playing for Indiana and Cincinnati.

Some have questioned his leadership, noting his performances in November have been disappointing.

The Lions certainly value intangles, with leadership being among the primary traits the personnel department would look for in a quarterback.

While the talent is certainly there, their remain question marks regarding his gambling addiction and play against higher quality opponents.

It would seem unlikely Detroit would give up a draft pick for a player with this profile.

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