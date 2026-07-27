Lions Kerby Joseph Asks For Prayers: I'm Not In 'Hella Pain'

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has spent the final weekend before the start of 2026 NFL training camp engaging heavily with those messaging him on social media.

Supporters are quite concerned regarding the team announcing he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, even following an entire offseason of rehabilitation.

Others are just wondering why he was commenting on the matter at all earlier this week, giving some a sense of hope that he would not be on the list.

Even if many misinterpreted his message, not many fans of the Lions were seriously interested in betting him if he was going to be on an injury list or not.

Many simply want to know if their favorite player or a key member of the defense was going to participate at training camp.

One supporter asked directly, "we just wanna see you play and also wish we knew what is actually wrong with your knee."

The 25-year-old took the time to reply, but did not provide a definitive answer regarding his availability.

Joseph shared, "I can’t tell yall everything lol…Update fr. My faith is unbreakable. I can walk now. I’m not in hella pain nomore so I’m not dropping to the floor like the Kansas game. If yall wanna know if I can play this season just ask God … send some prayers also."

Additional Lions NFL Insider Analysis: One Starting Job Detroit Is Happy They Don't Have To Answer Today

I can’t tell yall everything lol…



Update fr



My faith is unbreakable



I can walk now



I’m not in hella pain nomore so I’m not dropping to the floor like the Kansas game



If yall wanna know if I can play this season just ask God … send some prayers also https://t.co/hWtM2Bs8la pic.twitter.com/vIKEVKr9Z7 — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 27, 2026

Nope I’m saving everything 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩like right my knee not too good yk why do yall want me to be sad 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/YJqiLz7ZFI — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 27, 2026

A follower noted that many in the fanbase would be deleting messages at a high rate, especially if the former third-round pick is able to return to action this summer.

Joseph shared, "Nope I'm saving everything. Like right my knee not too good yk why do yall want me to be sad."

He later added, when this writer shared about his knee on social media, "See all you do is post the bad go back in all your interviews n post the times when I give God glory. Stop cutting that out."

Detroit has invested this offseason in the back end, with Chuck Clark and Christian Izien poised to compete for playing time.

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