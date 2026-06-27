Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold may have very well played his last down of football in the NFL.

The 2024 first-round pick remains in custody after turning himself in to Florida authorities Wednesday.

Arnold, who was arrested on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, made his first appearance in a Tampa courtroom Thursday. Additionally, the Tallahassee, Fla., native was denied bond.

Regardless of how the legal proceedings play out, Arnold has greatly jeopardized his pro football career by being mentioned in the alleged kidnapping and robbery plot.

And the 23-year-old has received his fair share of criticism since from fans and pundits alike, including ex-NFL player Emmanuel Acho.

The former FS1 personality now hosts his own YouTube show called “Speakeasy,” and recently used the platform to criticize the Lions defensive back’s grave lapse in judgment.

“Terrion Arnold, play stupid games, win stupid prizes, and you're about to win the biggest, dumbest prize that a human can win. Congratulations,” Acho said. “It's one thing to conspire against an individual. It's another thing to get caught for conspiring against an individual. It's another thing to be on FaceTime while conspiring against individuals who ultimately didn't even rob you. You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, and you're about to have to pay the stupid tax."

Emmanuel Acho: Terrion Arnold is now going to pay “stupid tax” @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/o8Tc6Q9ZjB — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) June 26, 2026

Next up for Arnold is a pre-trial detention hearing Monday, June 29, at 9:30 a.m. (EST). If convicted, the former Alabama defensive back could serve up to life in prison.

"This stupid tax is so expensive you might not even be able to bond your way out of this situation," Acho added. "It's a sad situation, but it's not a situation in which I can necessarily feel bad for an individual because this was so dumb. This is one of those situations where you simply watch too much TV. You watch too much TV."

It’s a sad fall from grace for Arnold, who was expected to become a shutdown corner upon being drafted by Detroit in 2024.

He’s been anything but that since reaching the professional ranks, though.

He’s consistently struggled to stay healthy, appearing in just 24 of a possible 34 regular season games. Plus, when he has played, he has hardly been productive.

More often than not, he has struggled mightily to stay in front of opposing receivers, and has been a liability in the Lions’ secondary.

In fact, in 2025, the once highly-touted CB earned a lowly overall grade of 52.6 and an equally poor coverage mark of 53.8 from Pro Football Focus. Those grades ranked 97th and 92nd, respectively, out of 114 qualified corners.

Simply, Arnold has been a disappointment since joining the Lions organization.