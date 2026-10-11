Expert Predictions For Detroit Lions Matchup With Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit Lions will try to get back on track when they square off with the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon.

The Lions are coming off a disappointing 32-26 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will try to bounce back from a 36-24 loss to Jim Harbaugh and the N.Y. Giants.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 5 matchup with Arizona.

Christian Booher

The Lions are walking into a unique situation on Sunday. The Cardinals have made it public that they are holding Marvin Harrison Jr. out with the expectation that he will be traded early next week. As a result, it could be something of an ominous environment.

Arizona still has weapons surrounding Jacoby Brissett that could cause Detroit's league-worst defense some fits. Detroit's secondary personnel will be key to this game, as containing the Cardinals' passing attack is the biggest measure of success for them this week.

With a pair of divisional opponents waiting for them after the bye next week, Detroit needs this game to generate some momentum heading into a tough stretch. Getting to 3-2 won't be easy, but Jared Goff will be steady and turnover-free in leading his team to a gutsy win.

Lions 31, Cardinals 28

Vito Chirco

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will battle with a Arizona Cardinals team which has fallen on tough times.

In fact, since beating Jim Harbaugh and the L.A. Chargers in Week 1, they have lost three straight games. And they have allowed at least 31 points in each of their three losses, including a season-high 36 points in Week 4 against John Harbaugh and the N.Y. Giants.

While the Cardinals do possess a pair of solid offensive weapons in tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson, they will also enter their Week 5 tilt with Detroit with multiple injuries on the offensive line. Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is out for the season, and right guard Isaiah Adams was placed on injured reserve this week.

Subsequently, the Cardinals’ offensive line has been weakened, and Detroit's pass-rush should be able to take advantage.

I believe the Lions will generate just enough pressure against Arizona QB Jacoby Brissett to force a turnover or two and secure the Week 5 win.

Lions 27, Cardinals 23

John Maakaron

The Lions caught a break with the news that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be inactive this week.

Kelvin Sheppard’s defense has been under a heavy amount of scrutiny for their play in the first quarter of the season.

It feels like the Cardinals are the perfect elixir for a defense struggling with confidence and inconsistency executing Sheppard’s play calls.

Stopping Trey McBride and Michael Wilson will be vital, as Detroit has the worst passing defense in the NFL.

The offense and defense should respond well to being challenged by Dan Campbell. Jared Goff leads the offense on more touchdown drives and the defense forces a couple of turnovers to keep the game out of reach for Arizona.

Lions 38, Cardinals 31

Emmett Matasovsky

The Lions look to bounce back following an unsettling loss to Carolina last week. The Cardinals get the advantage of being hosts and not traveling across the country, but will also be without starting receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as he is expected to be traded during the weekend.

Arizona is down multiple linemen and corners, and have not had the best start to the season. The Lions offense has shown some struggles finishing in the red zone, but has still been able to put up high-scoring numbers.

This one likely ends up being a shootout of some fashion, although I see it more being a similar situation to Buffalo vs. Detroit, with the Cardinals playing catch-up with the Lions during the contest.

The Lions right the ship and get their first semi-comfortable victory of the year on a 200-yards from scrimmage day by Jahmyr Gibbs and a two-touchdown day for Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Lions 37, Cardinals 24