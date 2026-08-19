5 Winners and 2 Losers From Day 15 of 2026 Lions Training Camp Practice

The Detroit Lions held practice on Wednesday afternoon in front of season-ticket members. It was the final occasion that fans could watch the team practice at training camp from the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

Prior to practice, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to local reporters and shared how much linebacker Erick Hunter has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

"I would say he's definitely caught our eye, he's caught everybody's eye I know that. The challenge for young guys is - and we match guys up with a lot of different players, we do that. We do veteran on veteran, veteran on rookie, smaller guy on bigger guy, bigger guy on smaller guy," said Fipp. "You're trying to gain a lot of information this time of year so that when you get in the season, you know who can handle what matchups. For him, he's definitely done something probably every practice where you're like, ‘Wow, he did a great job there.’ Or he stood out.

"And that's really what you're looking for. Now that being said, he's also made some big mistakes too," Fipp commented further. "And it's like, 'Man, how much of that can you weather?’ Well, when you're talking about the punt team, not a lot. So those guys have got to go out there and execute. They've got to protect the passer."

Winners

Derrick Moore

Detroit's second-round pick recorded two sacks and excited fans in attendance.

On Moore's first sack, during an end of half drive with 3:31 on the clock and starting from the Lions own 29-yard line, Moore shined on third-down.

Moore worked his way easily through the guard and tackle for his first sack of practice.

Later, he bested rookie Blake Miller on 3rd-and-8, earning his second sack of practice.

"You've got Hutch on the opposite side, so you've got to get there before he gets there. Sometimes that's my mindset when I'm out there with Hutch or anybody else, just get back there before they can," said Moore after practice. "That's my mindset of every third down, really on every passing down, is get to the ball as fast as I can because I know there's other guys getting there before me."

Ennis Rakestraw

Rakestraw put together another solid practice, recording a pass breakup on Jameson Williams during an early team period.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard deployed a variety of blitzes to challenge the offensive. On one rep during a team period, Rakestraw brought the pressure on a delayed cornerback blitz, sacking Luke Altmyer.

Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson continues to have a dominant training camp. The "Aidan Hutchinson Rule" was back in effect on Wednesday. He would have recorded multiple sacks, but the drill was allowed to go forward after he brought the pressure.

At the end of practice, he would have recorded a sack on Jared Goff on a two-point conversion attempt after the offense scored a late touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Another day, another opportunity for the former fourth-round pick to make plays for the offense.

An end of game drive saw the offense trailing 21-17 with 59 seconds left on the clock. After Moore recorded a sack, Goff connected with St. Brown on a seam route for a gain of 21-yards, beating rookie Keith Abney.

Isaac TeSlaa

It was one of the young receivers best practices, as he was observed recording a 21-yard reception and besting veteran Rock Ya-Sin for another 21-yard gain on a whip route.

The team is hoping the young receiver can continue to stack days, ahead of the second preseason game against the Commanders. It is assumed TeSlaa will see the field for plenty of reps at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon.

Losers

Josh Dobbs

The veteran was not involved much at practice on Wednesday. Luke Altmyer took the majority of snaps with the second-team offense.

He only participated during one seven-on-seven period.

Dan Jackson

The young defensive back could have been tossed from practice for a dangerous helmet shot against wide receiver Malik Cunningham during a seven-on-seven period.

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