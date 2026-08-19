Detroit Lions 'Relentless' Day 3 Pick Impresses in Debut

The Detroit Lions are intrigued with the performance of 2026 sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard.

Drafted out of Texas Tech, Gill-Howard was billed as an athletic interior defender. His background as a converted linebacker certainly adds credence to this with his athleticism, while his journey from Division II to Northern Illinois and eventually the Big 12 emphasizes the hunger he plays with.

In his first chance to log NFL snaps, Gill-Howard delivered a noteworthy performance. In particular, he had two standout plays working as a pass-rusher from the interior. On one, he broke off a block and forced Josh Johnson into a hurried throw that would be ruled intentional grounding.

Later, Gill-Howard escaped a hold from his opposing offensive lineman and chased Johnson to the sideline to force him out of bounds. Both plays are prime examples of the impact Gill-Howard could have on the Lions' defense as a rookie.

Granted, he still faces an uptick in competition should he get work against opposing starters in the regular season. However, with pass-rush upside there is an avenue for Gill-Howard to earn significant snaps in rush packages in his first NFL season.

Earlier in the week, head coach Dan Campbell talked at length about the Texas Tech product. In particular, he pointed out how well Gill-Howard overcomes his size disadvantages at defensive tackle to beat opponents with leverage and technique.

“I think one of the biggest things for him is he kind of falls into that category, he’s got to do everything right," Campbell said. "He doesn’t have this massive size, or length, but what he does have is leverage, and he is quick and explosive. With that, some of these, alright — you say, ‘You’ve got one-on-one here versus this guard, and it’s second-and-nine.’ That suits him well.

"Now, it’s first-and-10, we’re gonna ask you to play the three-technique," Campbell continued. "They’re in a heavy set, and there’s a good chance you’re about to get doubled. That, to me, is where he’s grown the most. His ability to hang in there and fight. His ability to hang in there and fight, and even on movement, make quick moves, penetrate the (offense), that’s not an easy job.

The Lions have some solid defensive line depth on the interior, headlined by Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. However, Gill-Howard is making a case to move up the depth chart as a rookie, and he can continue to do so by being a presence in the backfield over the team's final two preseason games.

He fits the Lions' mold in several ways, but most importantly he fits the cultural perspective with the tenacity he plays with. Campbell praised Gill-Howard's motor and the fact that he plays hungry, which could lead to further success.

"I like his growth, and then his motor. He’s got a motor, he’s relentless, he’s a competitor. I like the fact that he’s got a little chip on his shoulder," Campbell said. "He’s got something to prove. I think he feels like he belongs, which he should, and that’s all you can ask for. It’s not too big for him.”

With the Lions set to play their second game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Gill-Howard presumably will have another chance to prove he belongs not only on the 53-man roster, but in the defensive line rotation on game days.

By showing more nuanced production in the run game and continuing to make an impact in pass-rush, he will take another strong step towards making an impact for the Lions in 2026.