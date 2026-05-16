Former Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Sherman Lewis Dies at 83

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Sherman Lewis has passed away at the age of 83.

The ex-Michigan State Spartans halfback (1961-1963) finished third in the Heisman Trophy race his final season in college.

Also, he was a first-team All-American during a stellar 1963 season that saw him rush for 577 yards on 90 carries. He was the Spartans leading receiver with 11 receptions for 303 yards.

After his collegiate career, he had a brief career as a professional, including time in the Canadian Football League and with the New York Jets of the American Football League.

From 1969-1982, Lewis served as an assistant coach at Michigan State University. Bill Walsh hired Lewis to serve as the team's running backs coach.

During his time with the NFC West powerhouse, Lewis won three Super Bowls.

Despite being part of four Super Bowl winning teams, Lewis was never hired as a head coach in the National Football League.

He was the Lions offensive coordinator from 2003-2004.

According to Michigan State's website, "Following his coaching retirement in 2004, Lewis broadcasted Michigan State football games during the 2005 season with George Blaha on the Spartan Media Network. In 2002, Lewis received the Duffy Daugherty Award, given annually to an MSU football alumnus who has distinguished himself in endeavors on and off the field since graduation.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized Lewis in the Awards of Excellence Class of 2023 during a ceremony in Canton on June 28, 2023, capping his prestigious coaching career. The Award of Excellence program honors significant contributors to the game in five categories, including assistant coaches."

Back in 2015, the four-time Super Bowl winner reflected on his coaching career and not having an opportunity to coach his own team in the NFL.

"We won Super Bowls in San Francisco and one in Green Bay," Lewis said, via theMilwaukee Journal Sentinel. "And I got to work with some great coaches and players. No question I wished I had the chance to be a head coach. But looking back, I did all I could. I was disappointed, but I'm not going to hang my hat on that. I had a great career and was fortunate to coach in the NFL."

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sherman Lewis.



Lewis, a first-team All-American in 1963, served as an assistant coach at MSU before a decorated NFL coaching career that included four Super Bowl titles.



We send our deepest condolences to the Lewis family. pic.twitter.com/BojEMzA2Ah — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 16, 2026

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