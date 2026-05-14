2026 Schedule Leak: Opponent Detroit Lions Will Face in Week 18

The NFL schedule is set to be released officially this evening.

All throughout the week, there have been several leaks and rumors regarding who the Detroit Lions will face.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported the Chicago Bears would close their 2026 season against the Minnesota Vikings.

With NFL team's playing division rivals to close the season, this means the Detroit Lions are set to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

It has not been reported yet whether the game will take place at Ford Field or at Lambeau Field.

Last season, the Packers were able to defeat the Lions twice, including a 31-24 loss on Thanksgiving.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a productive afternoon, as the talented signal-caller tossed two touchdown passes on fourth-down in the first-half.

He finished the contest matching a career high, as he threw for four touchdowns.

“Credit that team and (Packers head coach Matt) LaFleur. They did a good job," said Lions coach Dan Campbell. "They closed that game out. They made the critical plays. Proud of the way our guys fought, feel like we came in ready to go from that aspect. Certainly plenty of energy, but this game came down to fourth down in those critical moments and we were 0-2 and they were able to capitalize on three of them. Those are the one or two plays that really make the difference when you are playing a really good team."

The former NFL tight end felt the game came down to only a handful of plays, especially on fourth down.

"It's really kind of what it came down to. Like I told the team, it’s frustrating, I know," said Campbell. "We got a lot to be thankful for, even after a loss. Look, we dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole. That’s the bottom line, we are in a little bit of a hole. That’s just what it is. There’s nothing more than that.

"All we got to do is worry about cleaning up this and then getting to the next game and finding a way to win the next one in front of us. That will be after this day or two here they get off. That’s what the focus will be.”

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