Former Lions DB Apologizes For Spitting, Accused Again by 49ers Fullback

Former Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson again finds himself in the news for conduct deemed inappropriate out on the football field.

The Buffalo Bills safety was ejected from the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders for apparently spitting on tight end Brock Bowers.

The 28-year-old spent one season in Motown, but unfortunately missed the majority of the 2023 regular season with a torn pectoral muscle. He was able to appear in all three postseason games after rehabbing all season.

Gardner-Johnson, who at times wanted to be addressed as "Ceedy Duce," has issued an apology on social media for his actions.

“I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me. My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed. The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.”

There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard. To my opponent, I sincerely apologize. We compete hard between those lines, but respect should always remain at the forefront.”

This is the least surprising thing ever. @CGJXXIII spit on me last year when we beat Chicago https://t.co/VK0f4cBnNy — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) October 18, 2026

One moment does not define my character, but how I respond to that moment matters. I will learn from this, grow from it, and continue to lead with the integrity, passion, and respect that have carried me throughout my career. I love this game, I respect this game, and I will always protect the integrity of this game. My actions will speak louder than my words moving forward.”

After catching wind of the ejection, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk accused the Bills defender of similar actions against him last year.

Juszcczyk shared on social media, "This is the least surprising thing ever. @CJGXXIII spit on me last year when we beat Chicago."

Early in Dan Campbell's tenure, he famously told reporters there were "no turds" on Detroit's roster. Unfortunately, general manager Brad Holmes has struggled significantly from avoiding troubled defensive backs to the roster.

Terrion Arnold, Cam Sutton and Gardner-Johnson have all demonstrated behaviors that made their additions to the Lions result in disappointment, both on and off the field.

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