The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to make a primetime statement against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Going into Buffalo on a night where the Bills were debuting their new stadium, the Lions were ultimately unable to recover after a slow start that saw Buffalo build a big first-half lead. Detroit fought back at points, but couldn't gain enough ground to spoil the party.

The Lions got as close as within 10 points, but wound up on the wrong end of a 41-31 final Thursday to fall to 1-1 on the 2026 season.

Here are grades for each Lions position group based on performance in Thursday's game.

Quarterback: B+

Jared Goff's night didn't get off to the best start, as he was under consistent duress behind a patchwork offensive line. However, he wound up having a solid night leading Detroit's offense on an attempted rally.

The veteran passer finished 26-of-38 for 327 yards and four touchdowns while playing turnover-free football. Based on the difficult start the team had in spotting the Bills a 21-0 lead, Goff had to play near-perfect football to give the Lions a chance, and he largely did his part.

Goff's shortcomings from a mobility standpoint were on display at times, as he took four sacks, but he wound up having a solid night in leading Detroit to points on three of its four second-half drives.

Running backs: B-

Jahmyr Gibbs was the Lions' source of life for most of the first half, as he had several big plays to keep them with some momentum. He got them on the board with a touchdown catch, and was utilized heavily as a receiver when the Lions got into a lull offensively.

Unfortunately, it was tough sledding for most of the night on the ground. Of his 16 carries, eight went for either no yards or a loss. He also contributed 61 receiving yards on six catches.

Sione Vaki once again handled the secondary duties. He finished with one carry for seven yards and a 13-yard reception, but continued to show some shortcomings in pass-protection.

Wide receivers: C

Amon-Ra St. Brown was a big part of the offense, particularly early in the second half when the team started to climb back into the game. He caught two touchdown passes, including one at the start of the third quarter to give the team some hope.

Unfortunately, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa were both held in check for most of the night. Both had just two catches, with Williams totaling 33 yards and TeSlaa notching 26.

St. Brown had a strong showing with nine catches for 142 yards and two scores on 13 targets, however the group as a whole didn't have enough going to keep the Bills' defense on their heels.

Tight ends: B-

Sam LaPorta got on the board with his first touchdown of the new season, hauling in a fourth quarter pass from Goff to help keep the team afloat. He finished with six receptions for 52 yards, with one being an impressive one-handed snag near the sideline.

Brock Wright didn't have his best showing, as he was beat for a sack by Gregory Rousseau as part of a tough early start. Wright was one-on-one with the defender, and couldn't stay in front of Rousseau leading to a crucial sack.

Offensive line: D-

With two more starters out injured, the Lions struggled with communication and execution up front. Larry Borom, starting in place of veteran Blake Miller, had a night to forget as he was whistled for three different penalties including two false starts and a holding.

Borom also got beat for a sack on the opening drive, which was the first of two from Rousseau. All-Pro Penei Sewell was also beaten for a sack, with his coming at the hands of Bradley Chubb.

Center Juice Scruggs also struggled on the road. He appeared to miss a protection reset that contributed to a sack, then snapped the ball over Goff's head which led to a punt.

While the Lions were able to get going on the ground throughout the night, the abundance of penalties was ultimately too much for a group that was out of rhythm for most of the night.

Defensive line: C-

Aidan Hutchinson nearly created a huge takeaway early in the contest when he recorded a strip-sack of Josh Allen on the first drive, but the Bills fell on it and wound up scoring later in the drive. However, Hutchinson struggled with outside contain against Allen and the quarterback made him pay with 40 rushing yards on the opening drive.

Skyler Gill-Howard nearly recorded his first interception off a deflection later in the first half, but that was negated by a defensive holding penalty. Tyleik Williams had a solid night with four total tackles, including three solos.

At one point, however, Williams appeared to be dropping into coverage which is a questionable schematic decision given the fact that defensive linemen are not asked to do so.

The Bills appeared to control the line of scrimmage for most of the night, and even when Detroit got close to Allen, the passer worked his magic to evade the pressure.

Linebackers: D

The Bills kept Detroit off balance with their usage of play-action passes throughout the night, as it messed with the flow of the Lions' linebacking corps. Jack Campbell, Detroit's defensive captain, took a critical defensive holding penalty that negated a sack and eventually led to a Bills score.

Derrick Barnes produced at a solid clip once again for the defense, finishing with seven total tackles including another sack. Devin White had six combined tackles, but had a facemask penalty that set the defense back.

Secondary: F

It was a difficult night for the Lions' defensive backfield. Already facing questions after a murky second half performance last week against the Saints, the secondary will have to endure more criticism after Allen diced them early and often.

Khalil Shakir found a gaping spot in the secondary for a big gain to set up the first touchdown, which followed a D.J. Reed defensive holding penalty. Then, Joshua Palmer burst past a miscommunication for a 43-yard touchdown on the second series.

Rock Ya-Sin was whistled for a critical defensive holding penalty in Detroit's red-zone, as the play would've resulted in an impressive and possible momentum-changing interception by Gill-Howard.

Allen finished with 248 passing yards and three touchdown passes, showing that the Lions have room to grow in the secondary if they have hopes of contending in 2026. Unfortunately for Detroit, things got worse as both Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin left with injuries.

Special teams: B

Jake Bates connected on a 31-yard field goal to cut the Lions' deficit heading into halftime. Punter Jack Fox averaged over 51 yards per punt attempt, with his long being 62 yards. Detroit did surrender a big punt return in the first-half, as Greg Dortch had a 25-yard return against the team that cut him after training camp.

For Detroit, there was some success in the kick return game as they averaged 26.2 yards per return. The longest came from Jacob Saylors, who raced 30 yards to give the team good field position in the third quarter.

Coaching: D-

Quite simply, the Lions couldn't match the Bills' intensity to begin Thursday's game. The defense, piloted by second-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, looked out of sorts at numerous points throughout the first half.

Perhaps the most glaring moment came when a miscommunication in the secondary led to Joshua Palmer running uncovered for a 43-yard touchdown on the Bills' second drive. Allen had the Lions' defense flummoxed, as his mobility stretched plays out and eventually wore the group down.

The Lions blitzed on 55.3 percent of snaps, according to Next Gen Stats, which is the highest rate under Sheppard. On those plays, Allen was 12-for-17 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit's second-year coordinator simply didn't have enough answers for Allen's skill-set, and this showing creates more questions for Sheppard.

Even as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing found somewhat of a groove throughout the later stages of the game, the defense was unable to get a key stop to give them a fighting chance. As a result, some tough conversations may await the Lions as they hope to remain within the ranks of contenders.

Detroit now faces a big stretch leading up to the bye week, with a home tilt against the Jets next week followed by road games at Carolina and Arizona.

How they come out of that stretch, and whether or not they get the necessary fixes, will set the tone for whether or not this team warrants consideration amongst the top in the division.