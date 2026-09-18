Two of the National Football League's top offenses the past few seasons took the field on Thursday evening for a heavyweight showdown.

The primetime matchup marked the first game held at Highmark Stadium, the new home of the Buffalo Bills.

For Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed pregame finding any nugget of information throughout the course of the game can play a factor, especially when a team is playing a game on short rest.

"It's gonna take everybody. In these short weeks, this is where you've got to — where can you find that one little hidden gem? That nugget that's gonna give our guys the edge," Campbell said in a pregame interview with Lions' flagship radio. "But yet, we can't have so much in or so many little things that it slows our players down, so that's kind of the trick with it, and then, how fast can you get them the information? Make it as clear as possible but not overload them."

Unfortunately, Detroit's biggest wart, their subpar defense, was on display for a national television audience.

After 60 mins of action, Detroit departs Buffalo with a 1-1 record.

Here are key takeaways from the Lions' 41-31 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Bills open the game easily marching down the field

After winning the opening coin toss, the Bills elected to receive and easily marched down the field on a 10-play drive that spanned a total of 85 yards.

Quarterback Josh Allen rushed for 40 yards on the opening drive, and the Bills' offense, which started the season strong by scoring 36 points on the Houston Texans, took an early 7-0 lead.

Eight first downs were secured on the opening drive, which was capped off by Allen's one-yard scamper.

Detroit went three-and-out on their opening possession, with Jared Goff being sacked on third-down by outside linebacker Greg Rousseau.

First quarter a complete disaster

On the Bills next possession, the Lions' defense did not fare much better.

A blown coverage resulting from miscommunication between safety Avonte Maddox and defensive back Roger McCreary allowed wideout Josh Palmer to be wide open to walk into the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown grab.

On the next drive for the Lions, Juice Scruggs failed to execute on a protection reset, resulting in a Rousseau sack. Then he snapped the football over Goff's head, ending the drive.

Jahmyr Gibbs was able to find some space and open lanes on the drive and finished with 25 rushing yards in the first quarter.

Mistakes were costly in the first half

Detroit was overmatched in many ways, falling behind 21-0 to the Bills in the first half. Tight end Dawson Knox capped off a nine-play, 50-yard drive, as the Bills found the end zone on their first three offensive possessions.

Prior to the touchdown, the Lions had a defensive holding penalty that negated what would've been an interception by defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard.

Safety Avonte Maddox was carted off the field with an injury.

Larry Borom, who was tasked with replacing the injured Blake Miller, put the Lions behind the sticks with a holding call that negated a big run by Gibbs.

Detroit finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter. After falling behind three touchdowns, Goff led the offense on a 12-play, 70-yard drive.

Gibbs has benefitted from Drew Petzing calling plays, as he was the catalyst during Detroit's first scoring drive. The speedy runningback capped off the near seven-minute drive with an 11-yard touchdown grab.

Speaking at halftime, Dan Campbell acknowledged just how costly the penalties were, saying, "Cut out the penalties because their killing us right now. The little s**t is killing us."

Goff to Gibbs for the score pic.twitter.com/81Pfhuw7WO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2026

Defense decimated

The parade continued for the Bills throughout most of the first half, with the Lions not forcing a punt until their final defensive possession of the half. Allen had answers for everything the Lions threw at him throughout the first two quarters.

In addition to the damage he did with his legs, he was surgical against the blitz. Throughout the first two quarters, Allen connected on 8-of-11 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns when the Lions tried to blitz him.

All told, the Lions' secondary was routinely exploited throughout the opening stages of the game, as Allen finished with 164 passing yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 130.3.

Salvaging the half

After forcing their first punt of the game, the Lions' offense was able to add points prior to the halftime break. Goff connected for big gains with Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to get the offense within striking range.

Detroit attempted a run with Gibbs to get into field goal range, and were helped out by a tripping penalty against the Bills. Jake Bates connected on a 31-yard field goal, cutting the Lions' deficit to 27-10 at the half.

Amon-Ra St. Brown emerges to start the third quarter

Given the struggles defensively, Detroit needed a solid drive to start the third-quarter to build momentum.

Amon-Ra St. Brown did not start the game being targeted much, but Petzing found ways to get him the football in critical moments. He only had two receptions in the first half.

St. Brown capped off an 11-play, 74-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown reception. Throughout the drive, the former fourth-round pick was finding his way open, even besting the Bills' top cornerback Christian Benford for a gain of 21-yards.

By the end of the third-quarter, St. Brown had secured seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

That's a Saint score to start the second half! pic.twitter.com/eHA0PfcqCQ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2026

Josh Allen just too much for Lions' defense

By the conclusion of the third-quarter, Allen had acconted for five touchdowns. At the start of the fourth-quarter, Buffalo was leading 34-17.

The mobilty and athleticism was on full display, as he was able to rush the football at will and pick apart Detroit's defense.

He was able to read the blitz expertly in the first half, consistently finding open targets.