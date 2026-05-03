Grading Detroit Lions' Offseason Ahead of 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions entered the offseason with the intent of putting the roster in position to get back to the postseason in 2026.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has never been one of the biggest spenders in free agency. Instead, he’s consistently relied on a cost-calculated approach to identify players who fit Detroit’s culture.

And in free agency this year, Holmes once again exuded discipline, adding a number of quality depth pieces who hardly break the bank.

Most notably, he inked center Cade Mays and running back Isiah Pacheco to free-agent deals.

Mays slides right in for Graham Glasgow as the team’s starting center.

Over the last two seasons, Mays has recorded over 1,200 snaps at center, and has quietly grown into one of the more dependable interior pass-protectors in the NFL.

In fact, he’s allowed just 21 pressures and zero sacks across 756 pass-blocking snaps during that span. In addition, his 98.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating, calculated by Pro Football Focus, was tied for ninth among all qualified centers a season ago.

He’s a clear upgrade over Glasgow, and undoubtedly stabilizes the middle of the Lions’ offensive line.

As for Pacheco, he should be an adequate replacement for David Montgomery in Detroit’s backfield.

Pacheco, a violent, downhill runner, much like Montgomery, started 12 games last season for Kansas City, totaling 462 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In Detroit, the former Chiefs back will be paired up with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who oversaw a career resurgence for James Conner in Arizona in 2023 and 2024. Conner surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the aforementioned campaigns.

If Pacheco can stay healthy and find his form from his first two seasons in the league, Detroit will once again be equipped with a productive backfield duo.

Holmes also smartly decided to add depth at the defensive back position in free agency, signing cornerback Roger McCreary and safety Christian Izien while re-signing DBs Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox.

All in all, Holmes & Co. pulled off a decent free-agent haul. Yet, it still left the organization with sizable voids on both sides of the ball, particularly at offensive tackle and EDGE.

It’s why it was of utmost importance for Detroit to address those needs via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Luckily for Lions fans everywhere, Holmes & Co. did just that, selecting Clemson OT Blake Miller (No. 17 overall) and Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore (No. 44 overall) with their first two picks.

Checking in at 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, Miller possesses the necessary intangibles to immediately play at either tackle spot and aid the Lions’ efforts from both a pass-protection and run-blocking standpoint.

With that said, he’ll enter training camp as a strong candidate to replace veteran Taylor Decker at left tackle. He should be able to man the position in an adequate fashion from day one, allowing All-Pro lineman Penei Sewell to remain at right tackle.

It’s why Miller was the correct selection for Detroit at No. 17.

The Lions followed that up by filling another significant hole with the selection of Moore in the second round.

Moore, standing in at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, provides Dan Campbell’s squad with a much-needed EDGE complement for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.

Moore proved his worth as a pass-rusher time and time again with the Wolverines, notching a 10-sack campaign in his final season in Ann Arbor. And for his efforts in 2025, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and an 89.9 overall grade from PFF, good for 18th best among 852 qualified EDGE defenders.

A more-than-proficient bull-rusher, the Michigan product should be a natural fit in Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s physical unit. Plus, he should instantly make the Lions a better pass-rushing team.

Subsequently, he was a worthwhile selection for Holmes & Co. at No. 44.

Along with Miller and Moore, Detroit’s front office wisely targeted other positions of need in the draft, selecting the likes of LB Jimmy Rolder (fourth round) and CB Keith Abney (fifth round) on Day 3.

Rolder will have a chance to compete for the WILL linebacker job come training camp, and Abney will have a shot to earn reps at nickel corner right away.

Consequently, Rolder and Abney should each prove to be immensely valuable depth pieces for Campbell & Co. in 2026.

With solid picks both at the front of the draft and in the latter rounds, I believe it can be easily said that Detroit came away with a commendable draft haul.

Sure, the Lions didn’t have the sexiest draft or offseason as a whole. There are a number of players you can argue Detroit should’ve made a concerted effort to go out and acquire, both in free agency (e.g. EDGE Trey Hendrickson) and the draft (e.g. EDGE Ruben Bain Jr.).

Yet, when you look at the big picture, Holmes & Co. plugged a variety of holes on both offense and defense this offseason, bolstering the depth on the roster in a substantial fashion.

Subsequently, while Detroit might not quite have a Super Bowl-caliber roster, Campbell’s bunch should be more competitive and have a legitimate chance to return to the playoffs in 2026.

At this present juncture, I’m willing to give Holmes and the organization a solid “B” for their work this offseason.