Lions 2026 Draft Class Earns Strong Early Reviews

The Detroit Lions added seven players in this year's NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes has his sights set on building a roster capable of competing for an NFC North title after a down year in 2025. He addressed the team's biggest needs early, and spent the later rounds adding potential contributors who fit the team's cultural mold.

Here's a look at how the Lions' draft class was graded out by NFL analysts.

Grade: B

"It will be interesting to see whether the Lions move Penei Sewell to left tackle to accommodate Miller, who primarily played right tackle at Clemson. Selecting Miller and possibly tinkering with the lineup needs to pay off for this team because this star-studded roster struggled last year without a stout offensive line. Later in the draft, Detroit continued its never-ending search for a No. 2 edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Playing second fiddle shouldn’t be an issue for Moore, a player with a high floor and low ceiling. Moore is ready to contribute now with 10 sacks last season at Michigan."

Grade: B

"If mock draft season taught us anything about the Lions, it was that it would be a shock to see them take anything besides an offensive lineman in the first round. Blake Miller emerged as the guy at No. 17, and it's hard not to love the pick. Not only does Detroit fill a glaring need at one of the tackle spots, but it can now move forward with its plan to shift Penei Sewell from the right side to the left. Miller exclusively played right tackle at Clemson and can now hit the ground running at that same position in the NFL. The Lions rebounded in the second round by trading up for Derrick Moore. There is now a real hometown feel on Detroit's defensive front with a pair of Michigan products in Moore and Aidan Hutchinson holding down the edge and Jimmy Rolder operating behind them at linebacker."

Grade: B

"First-round OT Blake Miller and second-round DE Derrick Moore, a Michigan alum whom the Lion traded up to get, project as Week 1 starters at crucial positions of need. Moore maybe a long-term wingman off the edge opposite fellow ex-Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson. This year’s third-rounder was invested in a 2025 trade that netted promising WR Isaac TeSlaa. It might be enough to get a team that will benefit from a last-place schedule in 2026 back to the postseason."

Grade: B-

"Miller gets the nod as Penei Sewell’s new running mate after the departure of longtime Lions tackle Taylor Decker. Miller should start at right tackle, with Sewell kicking over to left tackle, and he certainly isn’t lacking experience there. He was a four-year starter at Clemson, logging nearly 4,000 offensive snaps across those seasons. He was remarkably consistent, too, earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in each year."

Grade: A-

"GM Brad Holmes was in the unique position of reloading for a contender instead of trying for a overhaul. Miller should take over at left tackle for Taylor Decker while Moore is the right Michigan man to put opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Abney was their later steal to ensure another solid haul."