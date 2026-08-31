Grading Initial Detroit Lions 2026 53-Man Roster

It took some time, but the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster has been revealed.

On Sunday, teams across the NFL made their official moves at the conclusion of training camp to set their active rosters at 53 players. There could be plenty of additional moves in the coming days, but for the time being the Lions have made their moves official.

At quarterback, the Lions elected to keep Joshua Dobbs on the active roster as the backup to Jared Goff over undrafted free agent Luke Altmyer. Dobbs clearly outperformed Altmyer in the preseason finale, but the Lions may still look to keep Altmyer in the mix on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Lions made some tough decisions, including a pair of veterans on offense being released that came as a surprise. Detroit went with a youth movement, keeping young receiver Tay Martin and tight end Jackson Meeks over their veteran counterparts Greg Dortch and Tyler Conklin.

Martin is one of four wide receivers the team kept, along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa. The Lions kept five running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors and Jabari Small.

One question lingering after the initial reveal is who will handle return duties on special teams. Saylors is experienced on kick return, but Dortch and Tom Kennedy were the two top options returning punts and neither player made it through final cuts.

Elsewhere, they elected to keep undrafted free agent Eric O'Neill as a depth player in the edge rusher room. O'Neill becomes the latest UDFA to make the initial roster in the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell regime.

On the offensive line, the Lions kept nine players to start the year. Rookie Blake Miller appears to be suited to start at right tackle, with free agent signing Larry Borom serving as the swing tackle and a depth option.

In addition to those two, the Lions have All-Pro Penei Sewell, guards Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Ben Bartch and Miles Frazier and center Seth McLaughlin on the active roster. Cade Mays, who signed a three-year deal in the offseason, will begin the season on injured reserve.

The Lions have solid linebacker depth with the six players they kept. Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes will be the anchors of the group, with Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin White, Jimmy Rolder and Trevor Nowaske all providing the ability to contribute.

In the secondary, the Lions have six cornerbacks and four safeties. The cornerback depth may be a bit of a concern, with D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin expected to start while Ennis Rakestraw, rookie Keith Abney, Roger McCreary and Khalil Dorsey providing depth.

At safety, the Lions will start the regular season without Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, as both will be on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the season. The team has four options, Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Christian Izien and Thomas Harper at the position.

Overall, general manager Brad Holmes has built another roster that's worthy of being considered a contender. The team will need solid injury luck to achieve its lofty goals, but with a lighter schedule and a renewed hunger, the Lions are in a good spot heading into the regular season.

There's good depth in several areas, with the backup quarterback spot being one to watch in the coming days. However, the lack of reinforcements on the offensive line and at safety could haunt Detroit if players like Mays, Branch and Joseph have extensive absences.

The Lions' top-end skill talent is up there with the best in the league, and if offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme fits the group, they could finish near the top of the league in scoring as long as everyone stays healthy.

Grade: B