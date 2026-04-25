Grading Lions' Selection of EDGE Derrick Moore

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, the Detroit Lions had a major need at EDGE entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Lions’ pass-rushing unit was far from strong enough in 2025, and it became even weaker after Al-Quadin Muhammad, who recorded a career-best 11 sacks last season, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Consequently, there was a strong feeling that the organization would address the position within the first two nights of the draft. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes proceeded to do just that by trading up to select Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore at No. 44 overall.

The Lions dealt picks No. 50 (2nd) and No. 128 (4th) to the N.Y. Jets in return for the higher second-round selection.

Moore, checking in at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, should provide Detroit with a much-needed running mate for Pro Bowl EDGE and fellow U-M product Aidan Hutchinson.

Moore, a more-than-proficient bull-rusher, should be a natural fit for Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s physical unit.

He improved his production each year, and finished his collegiate career with a 10-sack campaign for the Wolverines. He also compiled 30 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his final season in Ann Arbor.

Additionally, for his efforts in 2025, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and an 89.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, good for 18th best among 852 qualified EDGE defenders.

As NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein writes, “Moore is far more active and engaged as a rusher than he is as a run defender. He has the ability to set firm edges, but his approach against the run can lack urgency. Against the pass, Moore is a bull-rush aficionado, piling up pressures and sacks. He’s strong through the top of the rush but needs to prove he can consistently stress long, well-anchored tackles. When it’s time to finish, he tackles with reliable technique and timing.”

Moore still has room to refine his game, specifically as a run defender. And if he finds a way to improve his ability against the run, he will become an EDGE capable of playing all three downs at a high level.

Yet, even if he doesn’t fully develop, he still projects as a starter who will be able to get after the quarterback on a regular basis.

At this juncture, I’m willing to give the Lions’ selection of Moore a B+ grade.

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