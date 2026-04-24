Detroit Lions Bold Addition of DE Derrick Moore Solidifies Defensive Line

The Detroit Lions entered Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft with needs primarily on the defensive side of the football.

After addressing a need at offensive tackle in the first round, the team targeted a prospect who plays at defensive end.

Detroit targeted the safety position, added a slot cornerback and also added a pair of defensive ends in free agency.

With the 44th overall selection, general manager Brad Holmes targeted former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore.

The team was willing to part ways with pick No. 50 (2nd) and pick No. 128 (4th) to the New York Jets in order to move up six spots.

At the start of the second-round, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer reported, "One team that's sniffed around on trading up, with plenty looking to go down, is the Lions. Detroit could be looking to grab one of the edge rushers that slid through the first round."

At Michigan, Moore waited his turn behind other talented EDGE rushers such as Josaiah Stewart before becoming a two-year starter. He improved in every season, including a senior year that saw him log 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

Detroit targeted the safety position, added a slot cornerback and also added a pair of defensive ends in free agency.

As NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler explained, "With his size and traits, Moore has been gradually ascending over the past four seasons. As a pass rusher, he gains ground quickly out of his stance, with the momentum and length to be effective converting speed to power. He understands when to counter in his rush but has some tightness turning the arc and needs to patch together a better overall rush plan (aside from his power profile). He is unselfish as an edge-setting presence to keep the ball contained, although I’d like to see him be more of a playmaker in the run game."

Moore joins a room that features Aidan Hutchinson, Peyton Turner, D.J. Wonnum and Ahmed Hassanein.

Entering the weekend, the team still had needs at cornerback, linebacker and at defensive tackle.

Barring any trades, the Lions will make their next selection in the fourth-round (No. 118).

Lions 2026 Draft Selections

Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Remaining Lions draft picks

Round 4, pick 118

Round 5, pick 157

Round 5, pick 181

Round 6, pick 205

Round 6, pick 213

Round 7, pick 222

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.