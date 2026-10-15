Should Lions LB Injury Lead to More Snaps for Jimmy Rolder?

The start to the 2026 season has been a quiet one for Detroit Lions fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder.

Through five games, Rolder has made three appearances and been limited to a role mostly on special teams. He has logged defensive snaps in just one game, when he played seven first quarter snaps against the Carolina Panthers.

In that game, Rolder was active over Devin White. However, White returned to the active lineup last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and as a result Rolder was relegated to special teams duty.

A wrench has been thrown in Detroit's plans against the Cardinals, however, as White suffered a forearm injury that is expected to require surgery and as such will sideline him for a significant amount of time. This creates an opening for an opportunity, one that Rolder could be poised to fill.

With the injury to White, more snaps could be heading Rolder's way in the coming weeks. There are pros and cons to the team giving him a bigger workload in coming weeks, with what could be a defining stretch ahead with games at home against the Packers and Vikings out of the bye week.

The Michigan product had a strong start to his first offseason as an NFL player, with a good showing in organized team activities and the start of training camp. However, he suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a significant stretch of camp and ultimately led the team to sign White in the first place.

He got healthy near the end of camp, and wound up being inactive for Detroit's first two games. However, he seems to have found a role on special teams and has been active each of the last three games.

He got his first taste of life on defense in the loss to Carolina, where he notched a tackle for loss amidst his seven defensive snaps. A longer leash and a bigger workload would only add to his development, which will be beneficial for Detroit in the long run.

However, there is also a downside with the team giving more run to the rookie. The linebacker group is a veteran one, with Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske and Amen Ogbongbemiga all having at least three years of NFL experience.

With the injury to White, the team could also add another veteran from the practice squad in Joe Bachie. The former Michigan State Spartan began the year on the active roster before being released and retained on the practice squad.

Furthermore, the Lions have deviated some from their traditional three-linebacker packages in favor of nickel with an extra defensive back, and Campbell and Barnes have the top two spots down pat. As a result, any snaps for Rolder would come at the expense of Rodriguez, Nowaske or Ogbongbemiga.

Especially in a pivotal stretch, the Lions would likely benefit more from leaning on their veterans than thrusting Rolder into a bigger role. However, he could also provide a spark for the defense.

Ultimately, the state of the Lions' defense would benefit from someone emerging and sparking the defense. Rolder's range and athleticism could be exactly what the group needs, and it may be time for him to get more extended work beginning after the bye week.