Here are the 2026 Week 12 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions fared, after their Week 11 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 9th

"Dan Campbell has been proven right to this point on Kelvin Sheppard. He stuck by his defensive coordinator, and now his defensive coordinator may see more head coaching interview opportunities based on how well he’s handled all of the adversity foisted onto the Lions’ defense. From Terrion Arnold to Jack Campbell to Aidan Hutchinson…it’s been a long season."

ESPN

Power ranking: 6th

Previous ranking: 10th

"Extension candidate: S Brian Branch. Branch and TE Sam LaPorta are playing out the 2026 season on their four-year rookie deals, but general manager Brad Holmes has reiterated that he would like to reach long-term extensions with both players, though LaPorta has expressed doubts. Branch has made an immediate impact since returning from an Achilles injury that he sustained in Week 7 of last season. In 2026, he has five passes defended and one interception in four games. Depending on how the rest of the season plays out for Branch, the Lions could use the franchise tag or agree to long-term deal with him."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 6th

Previous ranking: 9th

"Only the Bills have won more home games since 2023 than the Lions, who improved to 5-0 at Ford Field on Sunday. They are 26-8 at home since the start of Dan Campbell’s third season. The site of Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving game, where it will be Thursday against the Bears, hasn’t always been so friendly to the home team. From 2000 to 2022, the Lions had the second-lowest home winning percentage in the league (.427)."

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 6th

Previous ranking: 9th

"It took the Lions a little while to get going against the tough Buccaneers defense, but once they did, they finally showed how explosive they can be. They got their usual balanced offensive performance with 279 yards and two TDs from QB Jared Goff and 98 rushing yards and two TDs from RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Putting up 386 yards against the Bucs is no easy task, so this was a good warm-up for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Bears. The two of them are now tied atop the rough NFC North with 8-2 records. And they play each other twice in the next six weeks. The Lions may emerge as the best team in the NFL’s best division, which is amazing considering the Bears and Vikings, and even the Packers to an extent, have gotten most of the hype."

USA Today

Power ranking: 7th

Previous ranking: 10th

"RB Jahmyr Gibbs will rightly continue to command quite a bit of the spotlight as he keeps trending toward 2,500 yards from scrimmage and potentially breaking Chris Johnson's single-season record (2,509). But how about a hand for a decimated defense that's held up pretty well so far without injured stars Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell?"

Fansided

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 10th

"Maybe no team has made a bigger in-season adjustment on defense. Especially when you consider they did nothing to add to payroll and sat on their hands at the deadline, as they tend to do. Think about what this group looked like against Buffalo, and, yeah, they aren’t playing the ’84 49ers every week, but they have a real chance to win the toughest division in football."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 7th

Previous ranking: 9th

"Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending knee injury was a significant blow to the 8-2 Detroit Lions, especially in the NFC North where every team holds a winning record and any slip-up could cause one of those squads to take a significant step back.

However, the Lions defense, which had been a sore spot to start the season, has been mostly excellent since the team's Week 6 bye.

Detroit's offensive excellence is a given at this point. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown are going to get theirs each week. It often falls on the Lions' defense to keep games from becoming shootouts. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Detroit allowed just 274 yards and, more importantly, generated pressure.

Rookie Derrick Moore was in on another sack. He now has 4.5 sacks over the last three games. DJ Wonnum played well coming off the other edge, registering his own sack. Plus, the Lions linebackers also got in on the act. Lest everyone forgets, Jack Campbell is still recovering from his injury, too. Yet, somehow, the Lions defense becomes more reliable with each passing week."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 6th

Previous ranking: 8th

"Jahmyr Gibbs deserves some more MVP discussion. He leads the NFL with 267 touches, 1,098 rushing yards, 1,502 scrimmage yards and 15 total TDs after scoring two more against the Buccaneers. He's on pace for 2,550 scrimmage yards and 26 TDs, which would be one of the best running back seasons ever."

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