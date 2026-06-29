How To Watch Terrion Arnold Pretrial Determination Hearing

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will find out his custody fate soon, following a pretrial determination hearing taking place in Florida.

The former first-round draft pick has been placed in custody for the past four days, stemming from an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping that took place in February of 2026.

Arnold turned himself in last week and has now retained a high-profile attorney to represent him.

As the Tampa Police Department explained:

"The Tampa Police Department has arrested NFL player Terrion Arnold (black male, 03/22/2003) in connection to a kidnapping and robbery incident that occurred in February 2026. Tampa Police previously arrested six other individuals involved in a targeted armed robbery that occurred on February 4, 2026, at the 14-thousand block of N. 46th St. The victims (three adult males in their late teens) had visible injuries from being battered, held at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen and they were ordered to leave.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, where he periodically stayed with co-defendants Hilton, Hughes, Williams, Hudson, Del Valle, Randazzo, and other friends. On February 1, 2026, multiple items of personal property belonging to Arnold and others were stolen from the Airbnb. Arnold suspected that two of the three victims were responsible, but Tampa Police investigators later determined they were not involved.

On February 3, 2026, Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another individual reported property loss to the Largo Police Department that totaled more than $250,000. That same day, Arnold and Hilton coordinated and directed Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment.

Around midnight on February 4, 2026, the victims drove to the apartment where Williams and Hudson hid inside a closet of one of the bedrooms. When the victims went in the bedroom, they said Williams and Hudson grabbed them, held them at gunpoint and hit them.

Investigators found Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment. Investigators also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions to Del Valle, Williams, and Hudson during the assault.

About an hour later, Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another individual arrived at the apartment. It was reported Arnold directed them to go inside the residence. While the assault was still occurring, Hughes, Hudson, and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims.

At around 1:40 a.m., all three victims were escorted out of the apartment by the armed suspects, forced into their vehicle, and the victims immediately left the scene. Del Valle, Williams, and another individual entered a vehicle being driven by Arnold and subsequently left the scene.

The victims reported the incident to Tampa Police and positively identified the suspects."

Arnold has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal and has received support from the Lions and the coaching staff.

A judge will rule within 24 hours if Arnold is suitable to be released from custody.

Here is how to follow along with the current court proceedings.

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