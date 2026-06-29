What Is At Stake for Terrion Arnold at Monday Pretrial Hearing

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold’s days as a free man could be numbered.

The 2024 first-round pick is scheduled to take part in a pretrial detention hearing Monday morning in a Tampa, Fla., courtroom. The hearing is set to commence at 9:30 a.m. (EST).

While the hearing is not designed to determine Arnold's guilt or innocence, prosecutors will argue that the 23-year-old should be denied bond because of the severity of the charges he faces and kept in jail pretrial.

Arnold is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, one count of conspiracy to kidnap and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

If convicted, the former Alabama defensive back could serve up to life in prison.

In February, Arnold allegedly organized the armed robbery and kidnapping of multiple people as retribution for thefts that happened at his Largo, Fla., rental home. Arnold reportedly believed the victims had stolen $200,000 of property from the Airbnb.

Six other individuals have also been charged for the alleged crime, and all six have been denied bond. Additionally, Arnold has been accused of being the "primary conspirator" in the case.

The offenses Arnold is accused of committing qualify as “dangerous crimes” under Florida law, providing prosecutors with strong legal ground to pursue pretrial detention.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors can use hearsay statements from other people. Plus, Arnold's attorney is permitted to present witnesses and evidence, as well as cross-examine witnesses.

Per Florida law, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Logan Murphy will be required to determine a ruling within 24 hours of the pretrial detention hearing, either in writing or orally in court.

The former first-round pick has remained in custody since turning himself in to Florida authorities June 24.

Arnold has been the definition of a disappointment since joining the Lions organization.

He’s consistently struggled to stay healthy, appearing in just 24 of a possible 34 regular season games. Plus, when he has played, he has proven to largely be a weak link in the team’s secondary.

In fact, a season ago, the once highly-touted CB recorded a paltry Pro Football Focus overall grade of 52.6 and an equally poor coverage mark of 53.8. Those lowly grades ranked 97th and 92nd, respectively, among 114 qualified corners.

Simply, Arnold has failed to live up to the billing of a top draft pick, and now could have very well played his last down of football in the Motor City (and the NFL).