Former Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Expected to Sign With Seahawks

As the Detroit Lions had their preseason start against the Cincinnati Bengals, a former cornerback found himself with an opportunity to join the defending Super Bowl champions.

Terrion Arnold, the former first-round pick that has had a controversial offseason, will be signing with the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

Arnold had taken multiple visits before deciding on the Seahawks, as he had worked out with the Saints, Texans, and Giants since his release from Detroit prior to the start of training camp.

The Alabama product had spent two seasons in Detroit after being selected 24th overall during the 2024 NFL Draft, which was held in Detroit.

This offseason, Arnold was arrested in June for an alleged connection with a felony robbery and kidnapping incident that took place in Florida back in February.

The trial still has yet to start, and there is no official news on if Arnold will be on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

During his time in Detroit, Arnold played in 24 of a possible 34 games, recording 18 passes defensed and one interception. Arnold missed 9 games in 2025 with a shoulder injury, along with missing the latter parts of two separate games with injuries.

When Arnold had worked out with the Seahawks, head coach Mike Macdonald was open that the Seahawks brass was monitoring the situation.

“It’s enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout,” Macdonald said. “It’s a situation where there’s other things that are surrounding it. We’re aware of that. But we’re working through the situation right now. But it was a great visit. I really enjoyed meeting him, and I think he enjoyed being here, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Evidently, the visit was enough to persuade the staff to bring aboard the former Alabama player.

A driving force for the Seahawks signing Arnold likely comes from Karl Scott, the current defensive back’s coach for the reigning Super Bowl Champions. Scott originally recruited Arnold to Alabama, although the coach had left prior to Arnold arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Macdonald downplayed the significance of Scott when it came to bringing Arnold in for a workout, but did acknowledge the connection.

“Karl recruited him, to my knowledge, but did not coach him, so it’s not as big of a relationship as you might expect,” Macdonald stated. “But he’s definitely a person that we might talk to. Anybody that has any relationship with anybody that we’re going to bring in, we’re going to seek that counsel.”

With no update on the status of Arnold in regards to the Exempt List, Macdonald acknowledged the situation.

“I think we understand that anything is kind of on the table,” the coach said. “And that’s where we’re at in the process.”