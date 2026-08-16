Dan Campbell Reacts To Terrion Arnold Signing With Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not harbor any ill will towards former cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Unfortunately, the former first-round pick is no longer with the organization that traded up to land his services. Many still remember the scene as Arnold walked across the draft stage with a sea of Lions fans in the background.

Recall, the 2024 NFL Draft was held in Detroit.

Prior to the start of training camp, Detroit's front office made the tough decision to part ways with the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back.

Prior to practice on Sunday morning, Campbell was asked if he was surprised the Seattle Seahawks made the decision to ink a player who is currently dealing with a legal matter, stemming from an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery plot back in February.

“No, I’m not surprised. Every team’s gonna do their due diligence, just like we would if we were in their seat. Like Seattle or New York, or whoever, we would’ve done the same thing. Let’s see if we can find out whatever we can," said Campbell. "Him coming out, we know that he’s a good kid. He’s got ability, he’s got all these, we’ve seen him on tape. So no, I’m not surprised by that. I have no ill will whatsoever towards Terrion. I wish him the best, man. I wish everyone the best in that whole situation. That’s the best way to put it.”

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald expressed to Seahawks reporters there is no timetable for when Arnold will join the team, but noted he knew about Arnold going through the pre-draft evaluation process back in 2024.

"We had a great visit with Terrion (during his tryout). Obviously, we knew him going through the (2024 predraft) process, and I referenced the folks that had been in his corner throughout the whole process as well, and we respect those people and we’re not going to ignore those folks that we really respect and have a strong opinion about it as well," said Macdonald. "So, kind of when you put all those things together, we felt like it was a good opportunity for the team.”

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