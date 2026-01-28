Is Gabe Jacas Lions' EDGE of Future?

As the Senior Bowl gets underway, the Detroit Lions are getting a glimpse of players in their last “live” reps until summer practices.

As a result, this makes scouting opportunities premium. With Detroit having needs at both tackle and edge rushers, the one-on-one opportunities become a premium. One of the players that likely falls into draftable range for Detroit is Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas, a two time All-Big Ten selection.

Where Gabe Jacas Wins

Jacas is one of the most prolific pass rushers in Fighting Illini history, with his 27 sacks ranking second all-time. 19 of those sacks have came in the last two seasons as Jacas burst onto the scene, and he added three forced fumbles in each of his final two seasons with Illinois.

With his official measurables coming in at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds at the Senior Bowl, there are not any concerns about the edge rusher being undersized or needing to add weight to be considered NFL-ready. His change of direction and quickness did not suffer from the weight as a result, either.

Almost forgot to start my countdown today. 10 days until Christmas so here are the top 10 Illini football plays from this fall.



#10: The Duke game was a story of stopping scoring drives by forcing turnovers. Including this strip sack by Gabe Jacas (recovered by Matthew Bailey). pic.twitter.com/FwEhofGHpt — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) December 17, 2025

He has a good counter-punch and spin, as Jacas rarely rushes too far up the field to give the quarterback an escape lane. He has a small burst off the edge, but is more of a power rusher, and can push through tackles to get pressure and sack the quarterback.

Jacas has good power, as a former state wrestling title as part of his background. His play recognition is good, and displays recovery ability when initially stopped rushing the passer. When the Illini needed a player to finish off plays with “coverage sacks,” Jacas was a top option.

The All-Big Ten selection is also young, turning 22 in May.

Where Jacas Needs To Improve

Jacas is unlikely to turn heads with his 40 at the combine, and his game film does not show a player with tremendous closing speed when chasing a quarterback down after the passer runs out of the pocket.

Additionally, he surrenders his pad level too much, with inconsistency there making him liable to be cut out of plays that the edge rusher was in a good position to make a play on.

He needs to improve his bend, as well, with the stand up edge being a rush linebacker and his athleticism not shining. Physically, as is the case with most top edge rushers this draft, arm length is a concern, too.

While he has some burst, his explosiveness off the edge can be improved. Most sacks do not involve the edge rusher winning with hand fighting, and not having that tool in the arsenal can draw concern.

Instant Impact Score: 80. Jacas is a very solid power rusher, and is one that can project well into Detroit’s scheme. As a day two selection, Jacas brings intrigue. The tools and years to develop are there, but it is hard to call the Illinois defender a sure thing quite yet. He has flashes and the drive to become a Pro Bowl caliber player.

More from Lions OnSI: