15 Prospects Lions Must Monitor at Senior Bowl

The offseason is in full swing for the Detroit Lions, and the first transaction has already happened. Dan Skipper announced his retirement to become the first free agency “domino” to fall.

This leaves a hole in the roster for a tackle, which is a position of need for the Detroit Lions, likely to be addressed via the NFL Draft.

This week, Senior Bowl practices are underway as the top eligible players look to compete and impress in a game setting for one last time to answer any coach’s questions.

Skipper is among those giving the NFL hopefuls some advice. That said, here are 15 players the Lions must have their eyes on during the week of practice leading up to the game.

S Michael Taaffe, Texas (American Team)

Taaffe falls right into the affordable range for the Lions, as a high Day 3 pick. With early-round selections likely revolving around the trenches, safety falls as a lower priority but sneaky need. The gritty former walk-on leads the NCAA with a 91.8 PFF coverage grade since 2024, on top of being a high-character player.

IDL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan (American)

Benny has been a constant force for the Wolverines’ defensive line the last few seasons. While not stuffing the stat sheet (12 TFL, four sacks in 53 career games), the Michigander has shown enough promise to warrant a late-round flyer at a position that likely loses a few players this free agency cycle.

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State (National Team)

The Penn State product registered back-to-back 8.5-sack seasons in 2024 and 2025, and is a projected Day 2 pick. If Detroit goes tackle on the opening night of the draft, Dennis-Sutton is a name Lions fans should be familiar with.

TE Matthew Hibner, SMU (National)

The former Wolverine had back-to-back four-touchdown campaigns with the Mustangs, and is a potential late-round pick. With the need for a TE3 under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Hibner is a name to consider.

OLB/EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan (National)

The 2025 NCAA sack leader, with 14.5 sacks, will spend the week squaring off against top competition after decimating the MAC this year. He ranked seventh among all EDGE rushers in PFF grades this year, and this week will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong.

EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois (American)

Jacas has combined for 19 sacks over his last two seasons in the Big Ten. Much like Dennis-Sutton, Jacas is a high-quality Day 2 player who produced solid numbers against top competition.

OL Kage Casey, Boise State (American)

Casey is a Day 3 player who provides solid depth, and possessed some extremely solid tape in 2024. He took a step back in 2025 (four sacks allowed after zero allowed the year prior), but will be an intriguing prospect to target once the draft hits the fifth and sixth rounds.

WR Lewis Bond, Boston College (American)

Bond is a smaller stature receiver who has experience in the return game from 2023. After a 993-yard senior campaign, the receiver finds himself on draft radars despite an abysmal season at Boston College. The key word for Bond: “explosive.”

EDGE LT Overton, Alabama (American)

Overton is another player in the Day 2 draft discussion, and Brad Holmes is well-known for his love for SEC teams. Overton can rise a lot this week, as only six sacks in the last two years leaves the player with questions to answer.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) throws under pressure from Alabama EDGE LT Overton | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (National)

McNeil-Warren is, by far, the best non-Power Four defensive back in the class. The playmaker rose up draft boards this season, with 5.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles alongside excellent pass coverage. He may have risen past where Detroit could be comfortable selecting a defensive back, however.

S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (Fla.) (American)

Thomas has been a playmaker for the Hurricanes, and is known for taking high risks, often resulting in big plays for himself or the opposition. If he can showcase consistency in when to take risks, Thomas will rise into Day 2 conversations quickly.

TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State (National)

Joly is one of the higher-ranked tight ends in the draft, and for good reason. While his yardage took a step back in 2025, he caught seven touchdowns. His last three seasons between UConn and N.C. State saw him amass 1,728 yards and 13 touchdowns over 37 games.

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin (National)

Demmings is among the top-five FCS players in this year’s class, and is expected to wow with athleticism during the pre-draft process. Additionally, his “sticky man coverage” will be put to the test against higher competition after a four-interception season in 2025. He had nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups in 42 games of collegiate competition.

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech (National)

Bailey enters the Senior Bowl to answer questions about weight and his own counters if initially blocked. He is a player who has a lot to gain, and a good week could put Bailey into round one discussions with Detroit. If the Lions elect to take a twitchy speed rusher early, Bailey is the most “affordable” option in this season’s class.

RB Jam Miller, Alabama (American)

Miller is among the most intriguing running backs to watch at the Senior Bowl, and is an intriguing late-round option. The offensive line at Alabama did no favors to Miller, which is part of why the back has slipped to a low Day 3 pick. At 5-foot-10 and an estimated 221 pounds, he has the frame to provide a solid option. That said, Drew Petzing might be moving away from zone running, which is where Miller projects to excel.

QB Luke Altmeyer, Illinois (American)

When looking for a backup option for Jared Goff if Kyle Allen is not the answer, one of the more experienced players in the draft cycle is Altmeyer. With over 1,000 career pass attempts under his belt, the Illinois quarterback has seen a bit of action. Altmeyer also completed a very respectable 67.4 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards in 2025.

The Senior Bowl officially kicks off on Saturday, January 31, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

