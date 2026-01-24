Is Michael Taaffe Detroit Lions Safety of Future?

The Detroit Lions experienced their fair share of injuries in 2025, especially in the secondary. And the team’s safety group was arguably most affected by the injury bug, with starters Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both missing time and eventually succumbing to season-ending injuries.

Branch suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Week 14, and proceeded to miss the remaining four games of the Lions’ 2025 campaign. Due to the severity of the ailment, he likely will start training camp on the PUP list, and will be unable to return to action until midway through the 2026 season.

As for Joseph, he suffered a significant knee injury early on in the ‘25 season, limiting the All-Pro safety to just six games. Subsequently, his long-term future, including his overall effectiveness in ‘26 and beyond, is now in question.

It leads to a big question mark for Detroit at safety headed into next season, and it’s one that Brad Holmes and the organization could choose to answer through this April’s NFL Draft. If such is the case, Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe would be a worthwhile target.

In early mock drafts, Taaffe, measuring in at 6-foot, 189 pounds, has been overwhelmingly projected as a Day 3 pick, landing in the fourth and fifth rounds of these drafts.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich believes that Taaffe, a Senior Bowl invitee, possesses a unique backstory, both on and off the field.

"Straight walk-on. Worked his way all the way up, and runs the secondary at Texas,” Fabianich told the N.Y. Jets’ official website. “They were so much better when he was in there than when he was out of there when he was hurt."

In 53 career games with the Longhorns, Taaffe amassed 222 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Additionally, in the Longhorns' 27-17 win over Texas A&M this past season (Taaffe's final home game at Texas), he secured the game-sealing interception of Aggies signal-caller Marcel Reed.

"I went to the fans and just sucked it all up. Because I knew that these moments don't last forever. And I like to say it was one of the few lasts of my life, and it was just so cool that things come and go, and this is a special part of my life," Taaffe said to Texas Longhorns On SI, following his final collegiate home game. "And to go out with that, I just went off to the fans that were so supportive of me this whole journey."

Meanwhile, for his charitable efforts off the field, Taaffe received the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy in 2025, an award presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary service to others with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Taaffe has taken on an active role with Texas Against Fentanyl’s substance abuse prevention efforts. Plus, he has raised over $100,000 for the Texas Flood Relief Foundation.

Taaffe’s impressive body of work off the field and overall leadership qualities are likely appealing to Dan Campbell’s squad.

On the Texas product, Fabianich added, "I love those guys that have shown, 'Hey, I don't give a damn if you think I'm too small, I don't give a damn if I was a walk-on. Then I end up being a starter at an SEC school and get an invite to the Senior Bowl.'"

As a late-round prospect, I believe that Taaffe would be a solid target this April for Holmes & Co.

Texas Safety Michael Taaffe has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft



Since 2024, Taaffe’s 91.8 coverage grade leads all Safeties in College Football🤘 pic.twitter.com/qieibOwrOY — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 15, 2025

More from Detroit Lions OnSI