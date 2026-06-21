'It Is Demonstrated Ability': Lions Believe DT Will Return to Form

The Detroit Lions have little doubt defensive tackle Alim McNeill will resemble the player that took the field back in 2024.

After suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament late in the 2024 season, McNeill worked diligently to return last year.

Even though he was physically ready, his play on the field left the veteran frustrated. He was able to play 10 games in 2025, but he did not resemble the player that secured a four-year extension worth up to $97 million.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard told reporters during organized team activities McNeill has been accountable for his play last year, and has demonstrated all spring why the team invested a third-round pick to select him in 2021.

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“As confident as I have ever been. And what builds confidence and a lot of people say, ‘Why, why are you confident? He hasn’t played a game.’ It is demonstrated ability," said Sheppard. "Last year there were things on tape that clearly showed us, in his mind, it wasn’t physical. And even Alim addressed it, and that is the biggest thing. When you have players that attack it before you do as a coach, first thing he says, ‘I’ve got to be better for you Shepp.’ I said, ‘I’ve got to be better for you.’ And when you’ve got players that see it like that and they live in reality and not this realm of, ‘Oh I should have had 20 sacks last year.’ Really?

"Let’s turn the tape on and what does that say? And Alim’s like, ‘I didn’t play up to par.' It had nothing to do with physical capability. He was back. But it’s a mental thing," Sheppard added. "It was a mental gap between, ‘I’m not hurt anymore’ and ‘I can cut it loose.’ He has closed that gap, and we see the Mac that we all know right now on the grass. But again, it’s spring. We need to see what this looks like in training camp.”

Alongside second-year defensive lineman Tyleilk Williams, Detroit's coaching staff is hoping a revamped unit can set the standard for a defense seeking to improve upon their performance the past couple of years.

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