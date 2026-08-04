Jahmyr Gibbs Gives Weird Answer When Asked About Hold-In

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs missed his fifth consecutive training camp practice on Monday morning.

After the teams first padded practice, the former first-round pick was asked three quick questions as he walked off the field with team security.

He indicated "only time will tell" when he will make his debut at training camp.

Reporters followed up and asked if he needed to have a new contract extension signed before he would return to the field. Gibbs indicated "Nah, it's not about that."

The most unusual answer given was in response to a question inquiring what his hold-in was actually about.

There have been reports that he is dealing with a minor back injury.

Gibbs simply stated, "I don't know."

Following a stellar start to his career, there is an expectation he is going to become among the highest-paid running backs in the National Football League.

A factor that could be delaying a new deal being signed is Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson is also seeking a contract extension.

Both have the benefit of being to sit back and wait until the market is established.

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Dan Campbell indicated prior to practice Gibbs was still a player the coaching staff and teammates were fond of.

“I mean, I think it's good to see. He got a little work inside and to be able to come out and be around the guys, I think that's always going to be important," said Campbell. "Look, he's still part of us and the guys, our players love him, we love him. And he's a part of what we do. So yeah, it's always good to see him.”

Jameson Williams told reporters he believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back deserves to be the highest-paid at his position, given all that he can accomplish for the offense.

“Of course. No question. He’s the best. I wouldn’t even say look at the stats, look at the film. Nobody close. He’s the best,” Williams said. "When Zero gets on the field, it’s game changing for us. To me he’s unstoppable. He gets through the line of scrimmage, he goes 70. I love playing with him."

Both Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown have expressed excitement for when Gibbs does eventually ink a new deal and re-joins the team at practice.

“He’s the best of the best. Hopefully coming up we get to see my boy get something done so he can be back out here for us,” Williams said. "I’m really excited for him. I know what he can do for us.”

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