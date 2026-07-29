Jahmyr Gibbs Did Not Participate at First Training Camp Practice

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not participate in the first day of training camp on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The absence of Gibbs could be tied to the fact that he is eligible for a new contract, as he is expected to earn a new contract that could reset the running back market.

Gibbs did report to training camp on Tuesday, which was the deadline for veterans to report. However, given the contract situation, it could be a hold-in from the 2023 No. 12 overall pick. A report from Lions flagship radio earlier in the offseason indicated that the absence of a new contract could lead to a hold out or hold in from the running back.

No injury was mentioned during head coach Dan Campbell's first press conference of training camp, which included injury updates on several players, indicating furthermore that the absence could be tied to the contract situation. Campbell did address Gibbs' contract, stating that the team's feelings about Gibbs are clear and that the two sides are working together.

"No, I would say of course you guys know how we feel about Gibbs, and all of our guys, LaPorta, Branch," Campbell said. "We'll take this as it comes. This will kind of continue. It'll come as it comes, I think that's the best way to say it. This is both sides working through something, and we'll take it as it comes. That's where it is."

NFL insider Adam Schefter hinted during a recent sit-down with Detroit sports reporter Brad Galli that a deal could come quickly.

It's important to note that Gibbs is under contract with the team through the end of next season on account of the Lions picking up his fifth-year option.

Gibbs has burst onto the scene throughout the early part of his career, emerging as one of the NFL's most electric young players. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards each of the last two seasons, and came close to the mark as a rookie in 2023.

Because of his emergence, the Lions felt comfortable trading counterpart David Montgomery to the Houston Texans to give Gibbs more of the workload.

Aside from Gibbs, the Lions added Isiah Pacheco on a one-year deal in the offseason. Pacheco is the leading candidate to work with the first-team in Gibbs' absence, while other options include Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small and Kye Robichaux.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to ourFacebook page and give it a like, follow us onTikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone WolvesYouTube Channelfor daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.