Jahmyr Gibbs Reported To Training Camp, New Contract Could Be Inked Soon

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was present at the Allen Park Performance Center on the day veterans were required to report to training camp.

Several players were photographed, including Gibbs, in order to be shared on social media.

NFL insider Adam Schefter was a recent guest on "The Brad Galli Show" and discussed the potential of the 24-year-old earning a lucrative new contract extension.

“I think the Gibbs thing could be relatively quick, whatever that is. And, LaPorta, I haven’t heard as much on," said Schefter. "But I think they’ll be moving in the running back market in the coming week plus.”

According to Fantasy Sports On SI, the former first-round pick is a must-have fantasy football option on a weekly basis, along with James Cook, Kenneth Walker, Ashton Jeanty and Bijan Robinson.

As Daniel Outerbridge explained, "Gibbs is coming off a season in which he logged 77 receptions on 94 targets for 616 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This passing-game usage renders him nearly matchup-proof. Even if Detroit is trailing or facing a game script that limits rushing attempts, his involvement in the receiving game guarantees double-digit fantasy points week in and week out."

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: The Most Important Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

Detroit's revamped offensive line should give the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back ample rushing lanes, especially with Cade Mays and Tate Ratledge being solid run blockers.

"Gibbs combines elite rushing efficiency with explosive playmaking, and as one of the NFL's best dual-threat backs, he benefits from an offense that consistently creates red-zone opportunities," Outerbridge explains. "Even with David Montgomery sharing the workload in Detroit's rotation, Gibbs has proven he can comfortably finish among the fantasy elite."

Dan Campbell made the decision to hand the offense over to new coordinator Drew Petzing. Many believe his run scheme will significantly benefit Gibbs' productivity in a positive manner.

Fast running backs have benefitted from misdirection, mid-zone and wide zone design that make it easier for Gibbs to explode through open creases and rushing lanes.

Detroit's first training camp practice is Wednesday, July 29. Dan Campbell could address if Gibbs will be an active participant during the early stages of training camp.

A recent report from 97.1 The Ticket host Jon Jansen indicated Gibbs could miss practice time and the coaching staff would not be all that surprised.

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