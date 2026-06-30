Lions QB Jared Goff: No. 5 Ranked Player Still Has Something to Prove

When the Detroit Lions traded for quarterback Jared Goff in 2021, it set the franchise on an upward trajectory.

The deal, which involved sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, gave the Lions a quarterback and a number of picks to build a team around him. Goff went through struggles in his first season, but has rebounded and become a stable force for Detroit behind center.

While Goff has had a career resurgence and performed at a high level, there still remains one big goal for the quarterback as he enters his sixth year with the Lions. The team has expectations of contending for a Super Bowl, and Goff is still looking to prove that he's the guy for the job in Detroit.

Entering a pivotal season after a last-place finish in the NFC North last season, Goff enters the season as the No. 6 most important player on Detroit's roster.

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Why Jared Goff is so important

As the quarterback, Goff is responsible for the majority of Detroit's operation. He has an array of playmakers around him, and it's his job to distribute the ball to them and keep the offense moving at an efficient clip.

Since a tough first season with the Lions, Goff has emerged as a beacon of stability for the team. He hasn't missed a start since that year, and has compiled a record of 45-23 in his last four seasons while never falling below 4,400 passing yards in that time span.

The veteran quarterback's steady demeanor has proven to be ideal for the team from a leadership perspective as well, and he has asserted himself after initial concerns about whether or not he would be the team's long-term answer at quarterback.

Strengths and weaknesses

As a passer, Goff is at his best when he's comfortable. This involves the work that he does pre-snap to get the offensive line set up and get the team in the right play, then identifying opposing coverages. When he's able to throw from a set pocket, he is capable of dicing a defense up.

Goff's accuracy was at a career-best rate last year, as he had an adjusted completion percentage of 80.2 percent according to Pro Football Focus. Adjusted completion percentage accounts for the amount of passes thrown on target.

However, some of his limitations deal with mobility. Goff is not the fleetest of foot, and as such when defenses get him on the move his accuracy wavers.

The strengths far outweight the weaknesses in terms of his overall ability. In addition to being accurate, Goff is as durable as any quarterback having made every start for the team over four seasons.

He also has playoff experience, having played in a Super Bowl during his time with the Rams. He's led the Lions to the NFC Championship game in 2023, and now he's looking to prove that he's capable of getting the team to the top of the mountain.

What happens if Goff gets hurt?

The Lions reunited with veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to be Goff's backup once again, and he would be the next in line if Goff were to be injured. It's the third time in the last four years that the Lions have employed Bridgewater as their backup, and there are a multitude of reasons why he's an ideal fit.

In addition to having several years of experience as a starter, Bridgewater has also drawn rave reviews for his connective ability to mentor players in the locker room and help in the quarterback room as well.

Now 33, Bridgewater is entering his 13th NFL season. There could be concerns that his abilities are waning, but he has appeared in just six games over the last three years, with one of them being the Lions' Divisional Round game against Washington in 2024 for one series.

Detroit also has intriguing undrafted free agent Luke Altmyer on the roster heading into training camp, and he could challenge Bridgewater for the backup job or serve as an emergency third option.

Why we ranked Goff here

Goff is set to have a pivotal season in 2026. With all the playmakers around him, the pressure is on for him to produce and help the team get back on track after a down year in 2025.

Detroit's offense has new leadership in coordinator Drew Petzing, and Goff seems to be gelling well in his offense through the early stages of the offseason.

Even with the star-caliber talent around him, there's still expectation for Goff to be at an elite level performing as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Very few teams are able to win at a high level with mediocre quarterback play, and as a result Goff holds the key to success for Detroit in 2026.