Former Chiefs RB Visits Detroit Lions, OL Gus Hartwig Signs

The Detroit Lions are continuing their pursuit of finding players to fill out the initial 2026 53-man roster.

According to multiple reports, the team made the decision to invite former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt to the Allen Park Performance Center for a workout.

Hunt, 31, was drafted by the Chiefs in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first stint with the team (2017-2018), he earned an AFC Offensive Player of the Month nod for September, after securing 401 total rushing yards and 538 yards from scrimmage.

Unfortunately, Hunt was released by the AFC West powerhouse after a violent videotape surfaced of a potential assault. Criminal charges did not proceed after the alleged victim ceased cooperating.

Hunt spent the next five seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2019-2023). The veteran running back returned for a second stint with the Chiefs in 2024. Last season, he recorded 611 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

In his career, Hunt has amassed, 5,775 yards rushing with 55 touchdowns in 121 games. He has also secured 267 receptions for 2,209 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.

Dan Campbell, speaking to reporters before practice on Tuesday, noted that general manager Brad Holmes has been grinding film and will not recommend any player he has not thoroughly evaluated.

"We always try to do the best we can with this," said Campbell. "And Brad does an unbelievable job. YHe does every year. He has every year. And I mean, as a matter of fact, he's grinding right now. I mean, the guy is just, he's a grinder. He's a grinder. I mean, he is going to watch everything he can over any and every player. And he is not going to recommend or say something about a player that does not, that he has not seen."

New offensive lineman signed

On Tuesday afternoon, the team confirmed the signing of offensive lineman Gus Hartwig. He started 45 games at the center spot for the Big Ten squad after beginning his career began as a guard.

After playing center at Purdue (2020-2024), Hartwig went undrafted in 2025. At 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, he signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

He was subsequently waived with an injury designation and officially let go in May of 2026.

Seth McLaughlin did not have the best performance against the Commanders and a new addition to the roster might not be the best sign for the former Alabama and Ohio State lineman.

Backup center Michael Niese also left the game against the Commanders with a leg injury.

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