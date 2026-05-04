Keith Abney: 'It Is a Dream Come True' To Play For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions found a potential fifth-round gem in Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney.

Abney, the No. 157 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is a plug-and-play defensive back who is equipped with the ability to play both on the outside and in the slot.

This versatility, a calling card for the Sun Devils product, is one of the most appealing traits of Abney's game.

“I’m willing to play anything. I view myself as very versatile,” Abney told reporters upon being drafted. “I just never got to play nickel at ASU, just because of just the depth we had. I was actually the starting nickel going into my sophomore year, and then I had a guy on the outside transfer out, so I had to move back to the outside. And then this year, we had a couple of injuries, so I had to just stay outside so we can get elite play on the outside.

“But it’s been a couple of times (where) coach said, like, ‘Hey, if he goes down, you got to go in.’ So, I know all the positions on the back end, and I have no problem playing inside or outside.”

Abney, a physical press man cover corner, was consistently productive in his time with the Sun Devils, securing six total interceptions over three seasons in the desert.

His most productive campaign, though, came in 2025. During the aforementioned season, he tied for the team lead with two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. Additionally, he paced all Arizona State defenders with 12 passes defensed.

And for his efforts, he earned first-team All-Big 12 recognition and an 86.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 19th among 897 qualified cornerbacks.

The 5-foot-9, 187-pound DB possesses a variety of solid intangibles. However, he views his best attribute as his football IQ.

“That's something I pride myself on, just being a smart player, being able to watch a lot of film and understand concepts and understand formations and pick up on tendencies,” the first-year corner expressed. “I say that's my best attribute, and my feet, of course, got great feet, and my toughness. That's why I love this fit. This is a perfect fit. I feel like it's a tough team that I'm joining, and I feel I'm going to fit right in.”

Abney didn't expect to still be available come the fifth round, but was beyond grateful to be taken by the Lions, an organization which became one of his favorite teams at the beginning of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era in 2021.

“Man, the wait don't even matter, man. I'm just, I'm glad to be a Lion,” Abney said. “It means everything. A great program, great culture, great coaches, great people around. I'm just blessed to be here. I'm feeling all the emotions, man. Dropped a couple of tears. It is a dream come true.”

Headed into his rookie campaign, Abney is looking forward to the opportunity to prove his worth, no matter where he lines up.

“I just want to win games,” he said. “If it takes me to play nickel to win games, that's what we're going to do. Outside, safety, anything, I just want to win. So, whatever coach's plan is to put the team in (the) best position to win. I'm willing to do anything, willing to play any role.”