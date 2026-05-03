Detroit Lions Offensive Weapons Watch Pistons Eliminate Magic

Several members of the Detroit Lions were in attendance at Little Caesars Arena to watch the Detroit Pistons eliminate the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their opening-round playoff series.

Key offensive weapons Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams witnessed the Pistons defeat the Magic, 116-94, to win their third-straight game in order to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The Lions have often showed support of the Pistons, as members of the roster are regularly in attendance to take in NBA action.

The Pistons had trailed 3-1 in the series, but were able to gain significant momentum after being able to overcome a 24-point deficit back in game 6 in Orlando.

“Fight to see another day. Never say die mentality. I mean, that’s who we are, we weren't going to lay down for anything," said Cade Cunningham, after the Pistons forced a Game 7 with a 93-79 comeback win in Game 6. "We went into the locker room. We had a big hill to climb, but it was still a lot of confidence in the room that we were going to do it all together, and we were going to find a way out.”

Detroit's leader shared what the mood of the team was at halftime of Game 6.

“It was quiet for a little bit. The message was that we still believe that we can get back in the game and win the game. It was just going to be by chipping away at it, cutting it down to 11, then cutting it down to 6, then taking the lead, and all that stuff can happen fast in the game," said Cunningham. "Just trusting our defense and working our way back into it. It took a group effort by believing in that same goal, and everybody in the locker room did, and I think that’s what allowed us to do what we did tonight.”

Cunningham, who struggled early in the series with numerous turnovers, finished Game 7 with 32 points, while Tobias Harris assisted with 30 points.

It was the first Pistons playoff series win since 2008, when the Magic again blew a 3-1 lead to lose the series in heartbreaking fashion.

Detroit awaits the winner of Game 7 between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

THE DETROIT LIONS ARE IN THE BUILDING 🔥



Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs & Amon-Ra St. Brown pulled up for Pistons vs. Magic Game 7. pic.twitter.com/Z3pvj6slJt — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) May 3, 2026

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