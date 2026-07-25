Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph Gives Promising Training Camp Update

The health status of Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph heading into training camp next week is among the most burning questions the organization is facing.

After head coach Dan Campbell expressed in the spring he did not really know what the future held for the former third-round pick, many feared that the worst possible outcome was actually on the table: A top-end NFL safety could have his career cut short.

On Saturday morning, Joseph took to social media to address a recent post from Dr. Jimmy Liao, indicating he might start training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

Joseph shared to his followers, from a new X account, "How much ya'll wanna bet I'm not on there?"

Another reason fears escalated is online physicians, who follow the National Football League, have provided a myriad of opinions regarding Joseph's injured knee, with some not providing a positive outlook.

Joseph was addressing a recent post from Liao, who wrote about what he felt could happen at the start of training camp.

Per Liao, "At some point during training camp, Joseph will fully test his knee to see if it is able to handle football. Will that happen early in camp or late? An extra couple weeks of rest won’t make any difference at this point. 10 months since his last game action in October 2025. Joseph might start camp on the PUP list although I’m not sure what value that would provide. It just delays the inevitable make-or-break testing of his knee. Might as well start ramping things up immediately to see how it goes.

"Even if the initial knee response is favorable, he’ll still be on significant load management throughout camp. Recall last year, he missed a lot of training camp practices due to this same knee issue."

The Lions did add veteran safety help in the offseason, and should feel comfortable, even if the coaching staff is without Joseph and Brian Branch early in the season.

Christian Izien and Chuck Clark are expected to compete for opportunities on the back end, with Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper also competing for playing time.

Joseph's health status is likely going to be among the first questions asked to Campbell, when training camp begins on Wednesday, July 29.

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