Lions 2026 Minicamp Attendance Report: Veteran DB Absent
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The Detroit Lions conducted the first of two mandatory minicamp practices Tuesday.
After three sessions of organized team activities, the Lions have two more days of workouts before taking a break. That break will lead into training camp, which is when the action for the 2026 season truly begins.
At Tuesday's practice, the Lions welcomed back some players who were not participating in last week's final OTAs practice that was open to members of the media. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that last week Ennis Rakestraw and Rock Ya-Sin were dealing with a bug that had hit the team, and both were back in action on Tuesday.
Absences of note included both safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who remain sidelined while rehabbing Achilles and Knee injuries, respectively. Additionally, safety Avonte Maddox was out for personal reasons.
Offensive guard Ben Bartch, whom Campbell said the team expects to be back for training camp, was not in action again as he continues to work back from a Lisfranc injury suffered last year.
Tight end Sam LaPorta, who is rehabbing a herniated disk in his back that ended his season in Week 10 of last year, participated in walkthrough drills but was held out of full-speed action.
"Nobody new. Maddox won't be out there, but that's personal, nothing big and then it's the normal guys," Campbell said prior to practice. "We'll have some guys in walkthrough that won't be doing the full-speed, like LaPorta. We've got some guys back that were sick. Rock will be back, and Rakestraw."
Here's a list of the Lions who were present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice.
Quarterbacks
Luke Altmyer
Teddy Bridgewater
Jared Goff
Running backs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Isiah Pacheco
Kye Robichaux
Jacob Saylors
Jabari Small
Sione Vaki
Wide receivers
Malik Cunningham
Greg Dortch
Kyre Duplessis
Tom Kennedy
Dominic Lovett
Jackson Meeks
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Isaac TeSlaa
Jameson Williams
Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Tight Ends
Thomas Gordon
Zach Horton
Miles Kitselman
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Offensive line
Larry Borom
Devin Cochran
Miles Frazier
Christian Mahogany
Giovanni Manu
Cade Mays
Seth McLaughlin
Mason Miller
Blake Miller
Michael Niese
Melvin Priestly
Tate Ratledge
Juice Scruggs
Penei Sewell
Colby Sorsdal
Defensive line
Myles Adams
Skyler Gill-Howard
Aidan Keanaaina
Tyler Lacy
Alim McNeill
Levi Onwuzurike
Chris Smith
Jay Tufele
Tyre West
Tyleik Williams
Mekhi Wingo
EDGE
Ahmed Hassanien
Aidan Hutchinson
Anthony Lucas
Derrick Moore
Eric O'Neill
Payton Turner
D.J. Wonnum
Linebacker
Joe Bachie
Derrick Barnes
Jack Campbell
Damone Clark
Erick Hunter
Trevor Nowaske
Malcolm Rodriguez
Jimmy Rolder
Cornerbacks
Keith Abney II
Terrion Arnold
Aamaris Brown
Khalil Dorsey
Roger McCreary
Ennis Rakestraw
D.J. Reed
De'Shawn Rucker
Nick Whiteside
Rock Ya-Sin
Safeties
Chuck Clark
Thomas Harper
Christian Izien
Dan Jackson
Loren Strickland
Specialists
Jake Bates
Jack Fox
Hogan Hatten
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!