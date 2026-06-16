Lions 2026 Minicamp Attendance Report: Veteran DB Absent

The Detroit Lions conducted the first of two mandatory minicamp practices Tuesday.

After three sessions of organized team activities, the Lions have two more days of workouts before taking a break. That break will lead into training camp, which is when the action for the 2026 season truly begins.

At Tuesday's practice, the Lions welcomed back some players who were not participating in last week's final OTAs practice that was open to members of the media. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that last week Ennis Rakestraw and Rock Ya-Sin were dealing with a bug that had hit the team, and both were back in action on Tuesday.

Absences of note included both safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who remain sidelined while rehabbing Achilles and Knee injuries, respectively. Additionally, safety Avonte Maddox was out for personal reasons.

Offensive guard Ben Bartch, whom Campbell said the team expects to be back for training camp, was not in action again as he continues to work back from a Lisfranc injury suffered last year.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who is rehabbing a herniated disk in his back that ended his season in Week 10 of last year, participated in walkthrough drills but was held out of full-speed action.

"Nobody new. Maddox won't be out there, but that's personal, nothing big and then it's the normal guys," Campbell said prior to practice. "We'll have some guys in walkthrough that won't be doing the full-speed, like LaPorta. We've got some guys back that were sick. Rock will be back, and Rakestraw."

Here's a list of the Lions who were present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice.

Quarterbacks

Luke Altmyer

Teddy Bridgewater

Jared Goff

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Isiah Pacheco

Kye Robichaux

Jacob Saylors

Jabari Small

Sione Vaki

Wide receivers

Malik Cunningham

Greg Dortch

Kyre Duplessis

Tom Kennedy

Dominic Lovett

Jackson Meeks

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Isaac TeSlaa

Jameson Williams

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Tight Ends

Thomas Gordon

Zach Horton

Miles Kitselman

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

Offensive line

Larry Borom

Devin Cochran

Miles Frazier

Christian Mahogany

Giovanni Manu

Cade Mays

Seth McLaughlin

Mason Miller

Blake Miller

Michael Niese

Melvin Priestly

Tate Ratledge

Juice Scruggs

Penei Sewell

Colby Sorsdal

Defensive line

Myles Adams

Skyler Gill-Howard

Aidan Keanaaina

Tyler Lacy

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Chris Smith

Jay Tufele

Tyre West

Tyleik Williams

Mekhi Wingo

EDGE

Ahmed Hassanien

Aidan Hutchinson

Anthony Lucas

Derrick Moore

Eric O'Neill

Payton Turner

D.J. Wonnum

Linebacker

Joe Bachie

Derrick Barnes

Jack Campbell

Damone Clark

Erick Hunter

Trevor Nowaske

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jimmy Rolder

Cornerbacks

Keith Abney II

Terrion Arnold

Aamaris Brown

Khalil Dorsey

Roger McCreary

Ennis Rakestraw

D.J. Reed

De'Shawn Rucker

Nick Whiteside

Rock Ya-Sin

Safeties

Chuck Clark

Thomas Harper

Christian Izien

Dan Jackson

Loren Strickland

Specialists

Jake Bates

Jack Fox

Hogan Hatten

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