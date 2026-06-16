Lions Minicamp Primer: Roster Battles, Rising Rookies, Players to Watch

The Detroit Lions begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Over the next two days, the Lions will conduct workouts that will give the coaching staff one last look at the roster before their summer break.

Detroit will return to the field after this for training camp, which traditionally has started in late July.

Here's the schedule for the upcoming minicamp, as well as storylines and players to watch over the course of the two-day event.

Minicamp schedule

Tuesday, June 16

Lions will conduct minicamp practice at the team's Allen Park Performance Center, after Dan Campbell addresses the media, along with position coaches.

Wednesday, June 17

Detroit's final minicamp practice will take place, following Campbell again addressing the media. Position coaches will again speak to local reporters.

Roster battles

Offensive tackle — The Lions released Taylor Decker this offseason, creating a void opposite of Penei Sewell. The All-Pro is expected to shift over to left tackle, opening up a competition for the starting job on the right. Veteran Larry Borom and rookie Blake Miller are the top competitors for the job.

Nickel cornerback — Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard hinted that the team could be playing more nickel on third-down this year. Amik Robertson signed with Washington in free agency after holding this role for the majority of the last two seasons. As a result, Rock Ya-Sin and newcomers Roger McCreary, Christian Izien and Keith Abney II could all be in the mix to take over the job.

Safety — With Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both in question for the start of the season due to injuries, the Lions have leaned on Izien and fellow veteran Chuck Clark to handle the starting duties up to this point. With no real timetable provided on when Branch and Joseph could be available, the Lions could be searching for a starting safety tandem to begin the year.

Third wide receiver — Second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa is primed for a breakout opportunity after the departure of Kalif Raymond. However, the team added a capable veteran in Greg Dortch who will push TeSlaa for the third job. Behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, the Lions have a competition brewing.

Rising rookies

OT Blake Miller — The Lions drafted Miller with the 17th overall pick with intentions of making him the right tackle of the future. There won't be any true indications about where he stands until pads come on in training camp, but by all indications he's taking all the right steps at this stage of the offseason in his competition with Borom.

LB Jimmy Rolder — Detroit has a vacancy at linebacker with Alex Anzalone off to Tampa Bay, and Rolder may be a dark horse candidate to win the job. He has all the desired instincts to play the WILL position, and his minuscule missed tackle rate should translate to the professional level.

CB Keith Abney II — Like Rolder, Abney has a vacancy within Detroit's defense that he may be a natural fit to fill. The nickel position is up for grabs, and while veterans like McCreary or Izien may be easier fits, Abney's play style fits Detroit well and could get him on the field sooner rather than later.

Players to watch

CB D.J. Reed — Reed underwent stem-cell treatment in Panama this offseason and is hoping for a return to form after a hamstring injury limited him last year. Detroit would benefit greatly from a strong showing in the second year of his three-year deal, as he enters the year as the top cornerback.

OT Penei Sewell — After three straight All-Pro seasons, Sewell is switching positions to the left side. While he has experience playing there from earlier in his career, the adjustment he faces switching from right to left tackle may come with some early hiccups and is worth monitoring.

WR Isaac TeSlaa — TeSlaa has a real chance to be a top threat in Detroit's offense. He scored six touchdowns on 16 total catches last season, indicating that he can be a big threat both down the field and in the red-zone. There's a lot of optimism that TeSlaa can take a leap in his second year and be a great complementary piece in the passing game to St. Brown and Williams.

DT Tyleik Williams — After playing a modest role in his debut season, Williams appears ready for a bigger opportunity in his second NFL season. With a pair of veteran nose tackles from last year's team signing elsewhere, Williams is expected to take on a bigger snap count working multiple positions on Detroit's interior defensive line.

DE Payton Turner — The Lions signed Turner to a one-year deal this offseason to add depth to their defensive end rotation. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, Turner certainly has the ability to make an impact, but injuries have really limited the contributions he's been able to make through his first five seasons. If he can stay healthy, the Lions may have gotten a steal in free agency.

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