Lions Branch, Wonnum Evaluated For Head Injuries, Mays Leaves With Ankle

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays did not take the field with the offense for their second series of the second quarter Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mays was ruled questionable to return after suffering an ankle injury, according to the team. The Lions trailed the Vikings, 7-3, at the time of his departure. Juice Scruggs, who started the first five games of the season at center, replaced Mays upon his injury.

Later in the first half, safety Brian Branch and defensive end DJ Wonnum had a helmet-to-helmet collision that resulted in both players leaving the game. Branch was able to walk to the locker room, while Wonnum had to be carted off.

Both Branch and Wonnum were downgraded to out prior to the start of the second half.

Rookie Keith Abney II replaced Branch at safety while defensive end Tyler Lacy was the first of Detroit's rotation to enter the game in Wonnum's place. Both players are being evaluated in concussion protocol.

Mays, who signed a three-year contract to join the Lions in free agency, was carted to the locker room after being evaluated in the blue injury tent.

Sunday marked Mays' second game with the Lions, as he suffered a wrist injury in training camp which sent him to injured reserve for the first five battles of the 2026 season.

"Cade Mays, he is questionable to return with an ankle injury," FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews said during the broadcast. "He made his debut last week against Green Bay, Jared Goff telling us that second week of practice with Mays, he was really helping out with the communication. It felt like the line was jelling, now they're making another change."

In place of Mays, Scruggs had played at a high level manning the pivot position. He earned a Pro Football Focus overall offensive grade of 75.5 in his first five games, along with an 83.7 run-blocking grade.

Detroit got off to a slow start offensively, due in part to some self-inflicted obstacles. A taunting penalty on Amon-Ra St. Brown derailed a positive start to their first drive, while the second drive was interrupted by a touchdown catch by St. Brown being overturned to an incompletion.

The Lions were able to get points on the second drive with a field goal from Jake Bates, but the Vikings answered with a 1-yard touchdown from Kyler Murray to Justin Jefferson.

Lions backup running back Jacob Saylors also suffered an injury in the first half, as he was ruled questionable with a neck injury.

Detroit's offensive line struggled early to contain the aggressive blitzing Vikings defense, as Jared Goff was sacked four times including three times by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel through their first five possessions.

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