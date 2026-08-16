Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Was PFF Lowest-Graded Player Against Bengals

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was the player who received the lowest grade (29.3) from Pro Football Focus, following the teams 16-14 loss on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking to reporters a following practice on Saturday afternoon, the former second-round pick was not thrilled with PFF's assessment.

“I just hate how PFF did it. But it is what it is," said Rakestraw. "They don’t know what they’re talking about anyway. They couldn’t even tell me what coverage I was in."

Head coach Dan Campbell offered his review of Rakestraw's performance, when asked by local reporters before practice.

"I thought, man, there was a couple of really good coverage reps in there," said Campbell. "And then there's one where it looks like it's on him, it’s not on him. Third-and-16, we're supposed to have somebody underneath him. We told him to play high over the top of that. There's supposed to be somebody insulating. So, we had a mental error underneath it.

"But, I thought he had a couple of really good challenge reps outside," Campbell added further. "And then it was unfortunate that we couldn't get a full dose with him because of his injury. But, it's not serious. He should be out there running around.”

After not being able to complete the game due to an arm contusion, Rakestraw was back out at practice on Saturday afternoon.

“Just gotta fix those technique issues. All that PFF stuff, they got it cool," said Rakestraw. "They’ll grade how they want to grade. But it is what is. I’m just here to do what I gotta do.”

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Lions PFF Grades Against Bengals @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/oFh6KkdMEl — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) August 16, 2026

Rakestraw credited the other defensive backs in the room and battling against top receivers each day in practice as to why he has steadily improved all throughout training camp.

Despite the intense competition for spots on the 53-man roster and for playing time, the defensive backs room all support each and regularly point out ways each player can improve during meetings and film reviews.

Ahmed Hassanein was the highest-graded player (89.9), followed by running back Jacob Saylors (87.1)

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