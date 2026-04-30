Lions DE Derrick Moore Wants To Cause 'Havoc' With Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Derrick Moore has been watching star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the last several years.

Having played collegiately at Michigan, one of Moore's personal goals was to break the sack record of the former No. 2 overall draft pick. While that goal was not met, the opportunity to play alongside Hutchinson is a dream come true.

Now that they are teammates, the hope is to learn as much as possible in order for Detroit's defensive line to cause havoc for opponents.

"To be honest with you, that was one right there that I – I’m definitely excited about playing with Hutch. When Hutch was leaving Michigan, I watched Hutch my whole entire freshman year, even my sophomore year," said Moore. "I just, everything was pretty much dedicated to breaking his sack record. I wasn’t able to do it. I got close, but I’m definitely excited to be playing next to Hutch. Hopefully I can learn a lot from him and we can go out and cause a lot of havoc.”

Moore's senior season for the Big Ten powerhouse catapulted him in the eyes of many scouts. He credited the Wolverines outside linebackers coach Pernell McPhee for assisting to make the game slow down.

"A lot of dedication to my position coach Pernell McPhee, just helping me slow the game down. I was learning formations, and one thing Phee always told me was, ‘You don’t always have to worry about getting a sack on third down. You can go steal some formation and help slow the game down, find some keys, anything like that, go steal something on first or second down.’ He definitely gave me a lot of knowledge in the game. When I step on the field, a lot of that is just being able to play fast, game slowing down and just relying on my keys.”

General manager Brad Holmes shared with reporters during the draft what role the 23-year-old could play in Kelvin Sheppard's defense early in his career.

“Just to have another body that literally can spell Hutch in that rush rotation. When you line up in nickel and sub-defense, a guy that can line up on the opposite, a guy that can line up inside. (Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp is going to put the guys in the best positions to do what they do best, and that’s what he showed on tape," said Holmes. "He can set edges in the run game, he can rush outside, he can rush inside. I’m quite sure that’s how Shepp’s going to utilize him.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.