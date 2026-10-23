Lions OC Drew Petzing on 'Megamind' Nickname: I Do Have a Big Forehead

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing did not seem all too comfortable with discovering what supporters were calling him on social media.

Speaking with local reporters prior to practice on Thursday afternoon, Petzing was asked if had been told yet that he was being called "Megamind" online.

“I don't know if I want to know that," Petzing said with a sense of trepidation.

When he discovered what his nickname was, he replied, “I do have a big forehead, so I guess that would be my reaction.”

In his first five games leading the Lions' offense, the returns have been overwhelmingly positive. Detroit's passing and rushing attack are in the top 5 and the offensive line is the top PFF-graded unit to start the season.

Part of the reason head coach Dan Campbell has to feel more comfortable, despite the 3-2 record, is the play of the offensive line and the emergency of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Despite the offense scoring more points, the unit is still looking to start games faster and improve on third-down.

Additional Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 3 Players Impacted Most By Return of Safety Brian Branch

Facing familiar opponents, coaches

For Petzing, the last couple of weeks has seen him match up against coaches and teams that are familiar with his scheme.

Against the Panthers, his brother is on the Carolina coaching staff. Detroit last played Arizona, where Petzing spent three seasons as their offensive coordinator.

This week, the Lions face the Packers, who hired Jonathan Gannon to be their defensive coordinator. Recall, Gannon was the Cardinals head coach during Petzing's recent stint with the NFC West squad.

“Yeah, it is helpful and it was helpful last week too. And I don't know if there's much that isn't on tape that he's relaying to us, but there is some, I'm sure," said Jared Goff. "They both know each other pretty well and know each other's tendencies and it was the same last week and they got us on stuff, we got them on stuff, and it'll probably be the same this week and hopefully come out on top.”

Goff later added, "What they did in Arizona was not the same thing they did in Philly. And then what they're doing in Green Bay is not the same thing they did in Arizona or Philly. There are elements of all of it as there are on a lot of teams in the NFL, but some of it there are some things, but again, not much that you can't see on tape that he'd be able to relay. Again, I'm sure there's tendencies that he knows and vice versa. So, we'll see how that plays out.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.