Lions DT Alim McNeill: Full Health Points to Resurgent Year for No. 9 Player

The Detroit Lions are hoping for a return to form from defensive lineman Alim McNeill.

After playing at a Pro Bowl level for most of 2023 and 2024, McNeill suffered a torn ACL late in the 2024 campaign that forced him to miss the start of the 2025 season. He returned in Week 7, but lacked some of the trademark athleticism that made him a high-level player.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, McNeill has his sights dialed in on getting back to making the impact that made the team commit to him with a four-year extension during the 2024 season. Fully healthy, McNeill appears ready to do just that.

Because of the impact that McNeill can have on Detroit's defense in all phases, he comes in as the team's No. 9 most important player of the 2026 season.

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Why McNeill is so important

As an interior defensive lineman, McNeill has a direct hand in controlling the line of scrimmage for Detroit's defense. He has mostly played as a three-technique, though there is some versatility he has to play up and down the defensive line.

What makes him so important is the fact that he can dominate the line of scrimmage against both the run and the pass. He can generate pressure from the interior, which helps players like Aidan Hutchinson get to the passer with more efficiency.

In addition, his athleticism allows him to shed blocks consistency and create tackles for loss. Because of this, he can be a force in helping Detroit's defense control opposing offenses at the line of scrimmage.

McNeill's strengths and weaknesses

McNeill has become a high-level athlete for his position. Prior to his third NFL season in 2023, he discussed changes that he made to his workout regimen and diet, and that resulted in him having more versatility as well as having the ability to play more snaps.

His athleticism has become a real weapon for Detroit. He has become a factor in both the run defense and pass-rush elements of the scheme. In 2023, he had five sacks in 13 games, then followed that up with 3.5 before his injury in 2025.

Unfortunately, knee injuries limited him in both 2023 and 2024. He was able to return from his injury in 2023 and finished the postseason, but the ACL injury in 2024 was much more significant. While he didn't have any ailments following his return in 2025,

With that in mind, his durability will be something to keep an eye on in 2026.

What happens if McNeill gets hurt?

If McNeill goes down, the Lions may be thin on experienced depth. Tyleik Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2025, appears slated for a bigger role in his second season but that could come at the nose tackle position.

Detroit retained Levi Onwuzurike after his contract tolled on account of him missing all season last year, and the team also signed veteran Jay Tufele to provide depth. Furthermore, they drafted Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth-round and Tyre West in the seventh-round of this year's draft.

Ultimately, there is some proven depth in the form of Onwuzurike and Tufele, while Williams showed upside in a smaller role last year. McNeill is unique in the fact that he has the high-level athleticism, and the Lions would certainly miss that if he were to miss time at any point.

Why we ranked McNeill here

With his ability to take on assignments and create havoc in the backfield, McNeill is one of the most important players on the defense. There were times last season where they struggled to stop the run or get after the passer, and McNeill at full health has the ability to solve those problems.

While he likely won't have the eye-popping statistical output of a player like Aidan Hutchinson or the tackles that Jack Campbell will have, McNeill has just as big of an impact on the success of the defense as any player. This is due to his ability to contribute both as a pass-rusher and a run-stuffer.