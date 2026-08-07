The Detroit Lions answered a question that had been lingering over the start of training camp by signing Jahmyr Gibbs to a contract extension.

Gibbs, who had been out of training camp since it started, returned to action in a very limited capacity on Thursday. This indicated that a deal was close, and sure enough Gibbs inked a deal to become the highest-paid running back in the league by the end of the day.

Now, the focus shifts to the next player who could be in line for a contract extension. General manager Brad Holmes has made a point to re-sign players he's drafted to contract extensions, and this year puts a solid draft class on the table with his 2023 selections.

Holmes has now gotten two deals done with that group in Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell (four years, up to $81 million). There are two other obvious candidates from that class, those being tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.

Unlike Gibbs and Campbell, LaPorta and Branch are not first-round picks. As a result, the team does not have the benefit of a fifth-year option and are entering the final years of their respective deals as a result.

Of those two, the belief at this point is that LaPorta is the more likely player to be next in line. Both players had their seasons ended prematurely by injury last year, and Branch remains sidelined though he has been working with trainers while LaPorta has been fully cleared.

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LaPorta has shown that he's plenty worthy of a new deal, having quickly established himself as one of the top young tight ends in the league over his first three seasons. He ranks ninth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards amongst tight ends since he entered the league in 2023, even though he missed the final seven games of last season with a herniated disk.

There were questions about his health over the course of the offseason, though they were put to bed on the eve of training camp when it was reported that he was fully cleared. Throughout the first week of training camp, he has reportedly been seeing plenty of action, though the team has limited him in some capacity to avoid further injury risk.

For LaPorta, a top of the market deal could be expected. One comparable extension is the deal the Atlanta Falcons did with Kyle Pitts, which will pay Pitts $53 million over three years with an average annual value of $16,666,667.

Pitts is the third-highest amongst tight ends in AAV. The Lions will be expected to potentially top this deal, as LaPorta has outperformed Pitts despite being drafted a year after him. As a result, a worthwhile expectation for LaPorta's contract extension could be four years, $72 million, which would be an AAV of $18 million and make him the third highest-paid tight end behind George Kittle and Trey McBride.

To Branch's credit, the safety has also earned the ability to have a new contract with the team. A torn Achilles ended his season in December last year, and could sideline him to begin this year though he does appear to be recovering on schedule.

Either Branch or LaPorta could be next in line, with LaPorta having a slight edge due to his health situation. As for timing, the Lions have shown a willingness to negotiate extensions during the regular season.

Both Alim McNeill (2024) and Aidan Hutchinson (2025) signed their respective contract extensions during the season. LaPorta and Branch could both be candidates for that treatment.

Ultimately, LaPorta appears to be the next in the queue for the Lions to extend followed by Branch as the Lions cross another talented young player off their extension list.