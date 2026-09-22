Lions Fans React: Brad Holmes Hibernating While Roseman Inks Moore

The honeymoon is clearly over for Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

After failing to recognize the secondary was in far worse shape without Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold, the organization has been left scrambling to find free agents and players on the practice squad of other teams to add to the safeties and cornerbacks room.

There were multiple reports the team was interested in veteran defensive back Kenny Moore, but he inked a deal to join the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adding 32-year-old Jalen Mills to the practice did little to boost the confidence of a fanbase that has observed inadequate play in the secondary to start the 2026 NFL season.

Supporters expressed frustration on social media, expressing amazement Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could land another player Detroit was potentially targeting.

One supporter posted, "Are we shocked? Roseman actually wants to win unlike Brad Holmes."

Another shared, "It’s always the Eagles. He was 1 of 2 we really needed. Yeah Brad needs to get his s**t together, enough is enough."

Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the morale of the defense.

With elevated expectations, the defense has been shredded by both the Saints and the Bills. Aidan Hutchinson indicated some changes needed to be made, in order for the defense to be able to execute at a high level consistently.

While the former NFL tight end has indicated it is still early in the season, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard needs to string together a few solid game plans the next couple of weeks.

“I think they're good. I just got the sense they came back to work," said Campbell. "I feel like they're locked in and ready to go. I mean, they're frustrated. We're all frustrated, but I don't feel like there’s a, ‘We're doom and gloom.’ I mean, that's what I told them. I mean, keep things in perspective, man. It's not as bad as it appears to be. It's not good. It's a wound, but you clean a wound, you stitch it up, you bandage it and it'll heal just fine.

"We'll be all right. So trust that, but you have got to do your job. And then it's our job to put the right guys in position to make those plays. That's what we do as coaches, and we have to put them in the best call per our players.”

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the veteran defensive back signing with the Eagles.

and Howie strikes again! meanwhile brad signs Jalen Mills…🫩 — 🃏 (@7klante) September 22, 2026

Are we shocked? Roseman actually wants to win unlike Brad Holmes — Tommer (@Tommer855) September 22, 2026

Howie beats Brad again over pennies — Grandpa SilverRush (@jpointez) September 22, 2026

It’s always the Eagles…. He was 1 of 2 we really needed. Yeah Brad needs to get his shit together, enough is enough — joyousbeans (@joyousbeans) September 22, 2026

Fire Brad Holmes — GILFinator (@FritzKyd) September 22, 2026

Brad Holmes is hibernating, Roseman is cooking — Al Johnson (@BigAlHere1212) September 22, 2026

Eagles are serious about winning. Brad is NOT — Pastor John (@RevDiddy) September 22, 2026

“We’re good” — Lonnie Lejeune (@LejeuneLon73125) September 22, 2026

Holy shit Howie is gonna be haunting Brad's dreams! — Adam Cool (@Motownscrub) September 22, 2026