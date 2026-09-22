Lions Fans React: Brad Holmes Hibernating While Roseman Inks Moore
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The honeymoon is clearly over for Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.
After failing to recognize the secondary was in far worse shape without Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold, the organization has been left scrambling to find free agents and players on the practice squad of other teams to add to the safeties and cornerbacks room.
There were multiple reports the team was interested in veteran defensive back Kenny Moore, but he inked a deal to join the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Adding 32-year-old Jalen Mills to the practice did little to boost the confidence of a fanbase that has observed inadequate play in the secondary to start the 2026 NFL season.
Supporters expressed frustration on social media, expressing amazement Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could land another player Detroit was potentially targeting.
One supporter posted, "Are we shocked? Roseman actually wants to win unlike Brad Holmes."
Another shared, "It’s always the Eagles. He was 1 of 2 we really needed. Yeah Brad needs to get his s**t together, enough is enough."
Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the morale of the defense.
With elevated expectations, the defense has been shredded by both the Saints and the Bills. Aidan Hutchinson indicated some changes needed to be made, in order for the defense to be able to execute at a high level consistently.
While the former NFL tight end has indicated it is still early in the season, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard needs to string together a few solid game plans the next couple of weeks.
“I think they're good. I just got the sense they came back to work," said Campbell. "I feel like they're locked in and ready to go. I mean, they're frustrated. We're all frustrated, but I don't feel like there’s a, ‘We're doom and gloom.’ I mean, that's what I told them. I mean, keep things in perspective, man. It's not as bad as it appears to be. It's not good. It's a wound, but you clean a wound, you stitch it up, you bandage it and it'll heal just fine.
"We'll be all right. So trust that, but you have got to do your job. And then it's our job to put the right guys in position to make those plays. That's what we do as coaches, and we have to put them in the best call per our players.”
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the veteran defensive back signing with the Eagles.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!